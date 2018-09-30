Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Toned Tummy During Family Day With Scott Disick In NYC

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are spending some quality time with their children in New York City. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were spotted grabbing lunch with their children on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick jetted off to New York Coty together over the weekend, seemingly to support Kanye West during his Saturday Night Live appearance. The couple brought their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, along with them for a special family trip.

On Saturday, Kourtney and Scott took their oldest two children out for lunch at Bar Pitti. Kardashian donned a pair of navy pin stripe pants and matching heels. She also wore a black crop top that showed off her tiny waist and flat tummy, and completed the look with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Disick wore a more casual ensemble, as he wore a pair of jeans and a dark green hooded sweatshirt. He also donned a pair of sunglasses, and sported his new, shorter hairstyle.

Both Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are staying in the same hotel, likely to make things easier for them in relation to their children. However, fans can’t help but wonder if they’re on the verge of getting back together.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, a new clip for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reveals that Scott texted Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and revealed that he would like to have one more child with his former girlfriend.

“So Scott just texts me that he wants to have another baby with Kourtney. I think he just wants one more, and she wants one more. I mean, it’s like, Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend — we get it. They don’t even have to have sex. It could be IVF,” Kim told her friend, Larsa Pippen, in the sneak peek.

Kim later wrote an email to her entire family telling them the situation and encouraging them to try to talk Kourtney Kardashian into having just one more baby with Scott Disick. However, Kim made a big mistake.

After she sent the email, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, called her to tell her that she had accidentally sent the message to Kourtney as well.

This week when one fan tweeted Kim about her blunder, Kardashian revealed that it was “real bad,” which fans will likely see when KUWTK airs a brand new episode on Sunday night.