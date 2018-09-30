The Surprising Fact About the Royal Family’s Bedding, Revealed On Air

Fans know the royal family members must always sleep in a setup fit for a prince or princess, but there are still some surprising discoveries to be made about just how intensely the royal family are looked after by staff. News.com.au revealed recently that the royal family sheets and bedding aren’t just washed, dried, fluffed, and folded. Oh no. Well, they are, but the actual process is quite involved.

The process was discussed in the latest documentary about the royal family, Queen of the World. This documentary gives viewers what they’ve always wanted; a tantalizing glimpse at the behind the scenes lives of the royal family members. One tidbit of information that made it into the program was how much time it actually takes the palace staff to iron a royal bedsheet.

The documentary is going to air on October 2 on Channel 7, and it follows Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, on a visit to one of the royal residences in Canada: Rideau Hall in Ottawa. The pair stayed there during a recent trip.

Christine MacIntyre is the master of the household at the residence, and during a segment on the program she went into great detail about the steps to creating a royal bed. She revealed that it can take over an hour to iron a sheet for a royal family member. There are special sheet sets just for the use of the royal family, and they are stored separately from other bed linens and only taken out for that purpose.

When royals like Duchess Catherine and Queen Elizabeth travel, special sheets are used only for their visits. Phil Noble / WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It certainly seems as if great care goes into the entire process and taking care of the royal family is a top priority, even though they don’t necessarily visit the residence too often. MacIntyre revealed the endearing reason why she and the staff work so hard to make sure to prepare the perfect bed for a visiting royal.

“After a long day of traveling there’s nothing better than getting into a bed that doesn’t feel like a hotel bed,” she says. “And that’s what you’re trying to do, is to make it feel like they’re in their own bedroom and they are.”

The royals are not the only visitors who stay at Rideau Hall, but they may receive the most extra attention when visiting. Some of the building is also used as offices, and there are also several important events held there as well.