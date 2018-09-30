NFL Week 4 Picks, Odds, Preview, & Live Stream Info For Packers Vs Bills

If you’re looking to make your NFL Week 4 picks, you may want to check out the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills game. Experts are making their Week 4 picks, and many of them are favoring the Bills. On Sunday, the 1-2 Buffalo Bills will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the 1-1-1 Green Bay Packers. The action airs on CBS at 1 p.m. ET. If you’re looking to live stream the NFL game, CBS All Access will be streaming the contest, and they offer a free trial. In addition, Fubo TV, Sling, and DirecTV Now also stream CBS NFL games, and they all offer a free trial for new users.

The last time the Bills and Packers squared off was in 2014, and Buffalo won that game 21-13. These two teams have only played each other 12 times in NFL history, and the Bills lead the series 8-4.

The Packers Continue To Struggle

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been making a valiant effort and putting up some decent numbers, the injured signal caller has been immobilized thanks to his unfortunate knee injury. Each week that passes in the NFL, the Packers’ struggle has progressively increased; in Week 1, Green Bay found their only victory against the Chicago Bears in a narrow game that ended 24-23; then they tied against the Minnesota Vikings with a final score of 29-all; and in Week 3, they fell to the Washington Redskins 31-17.

Against Washington, Rodgers completed 27 of his 44 attempts for 265 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The quarterback could be seen limping during the game, and being sacked four times certainly didn’t help. In each of their three games, Green Bay has been the recipient of four sacks per game, and Rodgers has been the victim of 10 of them.

“This is not your old Redskins that, you know, is something to laugh at.” With 4 sacks, a forced fumble and a dominant second half, the defense came to play. ????: https://t.co/9A4bFW26ID pic.twitter.com/l3X8U7gjnN — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 24, 2018

Against Washington, Geronimo Allison logged two receptions for 76 yards with one touchdown. Davante Adams saw seven receptions for one touchdown. The ground report wasn’t all that impressive for the Packers against the Redskins, and Aaron Jones led with six carries for 42 yards. Green Bay is averaging 23.3 points per game. The Packers’ defense was once again subpar, and they gave up 386 total yards to Washington, and 166 of those were rushing yards. The Green Bay D is allowing 27.7 points per game, ranking them 23 in the NFL.

The Bills Find Their Groove In Week 3

After an abysmal opening and two straight losses, as ESPN reported, the Buffalo Bills clicked into gear in Week 3 for the upset of the NFL season. The Bills faced the Minnesota Vikings last week, and Buffalo was the underdog with a huge spread of +16. Even with the large spread, most NFL experts were giving their picks to the Vikings to blowout Buffalo. Shockingly, not only did the Bills beat the Vikings, they blew them out without the help of a spread in a game that ended 27-6.

In Week 3, quarterback Josh Allen was an absolute superstar. The signal caller completed 15 of his 22 tosses for 196 yards and one touchdown. In addition, the rookie quarterback carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

20.60 MPH.@JoshAllenQB had the fourth-fastest TD in the NFL during Week 3. pic.twitter.com/1865JhgYP4 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 29, 2018

Filling in for an injured LeSean McCoy, who is listed as questionable against this week, was Chris Ivory. The NFL running back saw three receptions for 70 yards, and 20 carries for 56 yards. Jason Croom logged one reception for 26 yards and one touchdown. Both Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes each had three receptions for 29 yards a piece. The Bills are averaging 16.7 points per game.

On the defense side of the ball, the Bills limited the Vikings to 292 total yards and six points. While their first two weeks of NFL football was rough, the Buffalo D certainly rebounded in Week 3. The Bills defense is ranked 24th overall, conceding an average of 28 points per game. However, their rush defense now ranks fifth in the NFL.

NFL Week 4 Picks & Odds For Bills At Packers

As of the time of this writing, the spread has the Packers favored at -9.5, and some books still have them listed as favorites at -10.5. It seems like a healthy Aaron Rodgers is a must in order for Green Bay to win games, and the talented quarterback is a lot of things this NFL season, but healthy isn’t one of them. While the Packers perform worse in each passing week, the Bills are improving each week. Buffalo is heading to Lambeau with momentum on their side and a rushing defense that ranks high in the NFL, and they will be facing a Packers’ rushing defense that is mediocre at best.

As far as the books are concerned, by a slim margin, most of the money is backing the Packers. As far as the NFL Week 4 picks go, most experts are taking the points and predicting that the Bills’ defense will be able to contain Rodgers and the Packers to a close contest, or even winning the game straight up like they did against the Vikings.