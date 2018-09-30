Eileen Davidson Sets The Record Straight On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Exit

Actress Eileen Davidson took to Twitter to set the record straight on her recent exit from The Young and the Restless after portraying the character she originated, Ashley Abbott off and on since 1982.

Inquisitr recently reported that Mal Young said in an interview that Davidson’s goodbye was more like a goodbye for now. The Y&R head writer said, “She and I have got an agreement that Ashley is just popping off more [for] a little while. She’s still going to be a massive part of the show. Eileen is still part of our family, so this is just a little time out,” Young said. “Ashley will be dropping in from time to time, and there’ll be a moment in the future when she’ll be back, and we’re doing a big new story with her. It’s sad to say goodbye to someone, but this time, it isn’t goodbye.”

However, when a fan tweeted out the good news on Twitter, Davidson took a moment to set the record straight.

She replied, “Hey guys! Thanks for your support but I left y and r last week. I’m not taking a ‘break’. I did say I would be open to coming back for a party or something possibly down the line. Just want to clarify!!! Enjoy my last several shows! The story is fantastic!”

Davidson chronicled her sad goodbye on Instagram last week as she wrapped up her filming on Y&R, and last weekend, her co-stars helped wish her farewell. Fans absolutely hate that Davidson is among several who’ve left the show this year, and while her exit storyline is supposedly amazing, it’s a tough loss for the show, which experienced so many lately.

Joining Davidson in departing during the last year are Robert Adamson (Noah), Doug Davidson (Paul) Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), and Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed). Veteran actor Eric Braeden (Victor) even spoke out about the casting situation with Doug Davidson, according to an Inquisitr report. The star’s tweet also caused fans to worry about the future of Christian LeBlanc (Michael) with the show because Braeden mentioned his name.

Plus, reports that Gloria actress Judith Chapman has joined Days of Our Lives, caused further concern among long-time fans of the hit CBS Daytime show. Some even believe that this past year is a concerted effort to push out some of the soap’s older actors to either bring in newer, less expensive talent or even possibly cause ratings to drop to justify canceling the show.

No matter what’s really going on, Davidson made herself clear that she’s left Genoa City for far more than a mere “break.” One thing she and Young agree on is that her exit storyline will make for great viewing.