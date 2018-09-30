‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Daniel Goddard Asks For Prayers After Dad’s Horrific Fall!

Australian born daytime star Daniel Goddard, who portrays Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless, reached out to his fans on social media to ask for urgent prayers.

Alongside a horrific picture of his father, Goddard explained on Instagram that his dad had experienced a terrible fall and is now in the hospital. He didn’t provide details about how the fall occurred or his dad’s current condition, but clearly, the fall was devastating. The daytime star’s fans instantly responded with thousands expressing their thoughts of goodwill to Goddard’s dad.

“Oh my that was a nasty fall. Praying he’ll be on his feet again very soon,” one wrote.

Another posted about her family’s similar situation while she expressed support for the soap star and his family.

“@thedanielgoddard I’m so sorry to hear about your dad’s fall our family is struggling with the same thing when it comes to my grandmother. I pray that everything works out for you guys and I hope he gets well soon.”

Goddard, who typically keeps his Instagram lighthearted and fun, was obviously distraught over his loved one’s condition, and his dad must be in terrible pain after such a scary looking injury.

While there are no details or updates on his dad’s condition, the fact that he’s in the hospital indicates that he’s receiving medical care to help him recover from the terrible situation.

Prior to this scary post, Goddard’s most recent posts focus on an upcoming fan event that he and his Y&R co-star, Jason Thompson, have coming up in Philadelphia on October 13 for dinner and drinks, and even breakfast the following morning on October 14.

Currently, in Genoa City, Goddard’s character Cane is dealing with raising his twins, Mattie (Lexi Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), along with his infant son, Sam, while his wife, Lily (Christel Khalil), serves a year in Walworth prison. Lily received the sentence after she drove distracted and caused an accident which led to Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and her unborn baby’s deaths.

Morgan left the soap, and head writer Mal Young recently explained that the choice to kill Hilary was to show fans she was not coming back, according to a TV Insider report. Shortly after Hilary’s death on the show, actress Christel Khalil announced her decision to move from contract to recurring, according to an Inquisitr report.

Whether or not Khalil’s move will affect Goddard’s airtime on the show remains to be seen. In the immediate future, it’s clear the actor will be focused on making sure that his dad recovers from this terrible accident.