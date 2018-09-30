Ahead Of Impact HOF Induction, Abyss Reveals If He Regrets Turning Down WWE To Face The Undertaker

On October 14, 2018, at Bound for Glory, Abyss will be the eighth inductee into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Since its inception in 2012, a handful of legends have been selected to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame, including Sting, Kurt Angle, Gail Kim, and now, Abyss.

“The Monster” began his career 23 years ago in 1995, and he signed with TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, in 2002. From wrestling AJ Styles in a steel cage, to fighting Mick Foley in a Monster’s Ball match, Abyss has seemingly done it all. The talented athlete has held countless titles, including the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the TNA X Division Championship, the OVW Heavyweight Championship, and he is the fourth TNA Grand Slam champion.

In 2006, the WWE offered Abyss a contract that would have placed him in a program with The Undertaker. Few people doubt that the 6-foot-8 athlete would have had a great run with The Undertaker, but Abyss turned down WWE’s offer, so fans never got to see the dream match between “The Monster” and “The Phenom.” Recently, during a media call ahead of his Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame induction, Abyss revealed if he regretted never working with The Undertaker, as EWrestling transcribed.

“No, I’m not going to say I wish it would have happened. If it would have happened, obviously it would have been a career highlight, no doubt, but it wasn’t in the cards. TNA was and is my home.”

Abyss went on to say that Impact Wrestling has done great things for him both personally and professionally over the last 16 years. He said that they gave him an opportunity to build his name, and they gave him a platform to show fans and the world what he can do. He then expounded on what Impact has meant to him, as EWrestling reported.

“This coming April I’ll be in this business for half of my life and the majority of my adult life has been with TNA and Impact. There’s nothing I’m more proud of. I was part of the ground floor of this place. I was one of the original members of this place. I was one of the guys who laid the initial foundation of this company and that’s always been more important to me than anything else.”

Abyss also said that he was honored to have shared the ring with some of the all-time greats, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, and Mick Foley. “The Monster” remarked that the Barbed Wire Massacre match with Sabu was one of his favorites. As far as his all-time favorite bout of his career, Abyss said that would probably have to be the 2005 Lockdown contest with AJ Styles in a steel cage, as that was the first time that either wrestler had main-evented a Sunday night pay-per-view.