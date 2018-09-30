Kendall Long & Joe Amabile Fulfill Her Love Of Picnicking At Cemeteries

You might remember the odd conversation between Kendall Long and Joe Amabile during Bachelor in Paradise about how she likes to go on picnics at cemeteries. It was one of the first interactions we saw between the couple on the show, and it left lots of people feeling confused.

Well, Joe must really love Kendall, because she posted an Instagram story four hours ago showing them together at a cemetery. She captioned it, “That one time I got @joeamabile1 to go on a picnic at the cemetery.” She also added the date to the video, September 28. She asked Joe if he thought it was creepy, and he said, “Yeah, it’s a little creepy. Nah, it’s not bad. It’s not.” To which Kendall asked, “How is this creepy?” as she panned slowly and showed the backdrop.

It turns out, however, that Kendall is just following in the steps of 19th-century Americans. Back then, many people would go to cemeteries to have picnics, because the cities didn’t offer parks or other recreational areas, according to Atlas Obscura. So just as Kendall picked up on the fact that cemeteries are usually well-groomed and quiet, others throughout history also knew the secret. It was even considered a “fad” at one point.

We’ll have to wait and see how far Joe has gotten into getting to know Kendall’s love of taxidermy, however.

Meanwhile, Joe’s made his debut in the dancing world on Dancing with the Stars. The judges gave him low marks, and his partner, Jenna Johnson, sounded out about it via a blog post on Us Weekly.

“I thought the judges were incredibly harsh, especially for somebody that has never danced before. I’m a little sad that they didn’t recognize that or mention that, because he really is one of the only people who has never either acted or has athletic ability or performed or danced.”

At the least, Joe certainly has tons of people rooting for him. Besides his girlfriend and other BIP co-stars, Bachelor Nation showed up to vote for him. And regardless of what happens on the show, it certainly looks like he and Kendall are going strong. Amabile shared a photo of the two today, looking super cute together by a car. He captioned the photo, “Mornings with you.” Kendall sported a white crop T-shirt and wide-legged striped pants. Joe wore a denim jacket that he recently purchased and showed off on Kendall’s Insta story, along with a green shirt and gray shorts.