‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley In Good Spirits At The Situation’s Wedding Shower

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley made her first public appearance on Saturday since the news of her split from Roger Matthews.

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation just can’t get enough of each other lately. On Saturday, most of the gang from the hit reality series met up at Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and fiancée Lauren Pesce’s wedding shower. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick were all in attendance for the special day.

JWoww seemed to be in good spirits at the shower, despite the media storm circulating around the news of her pending divorce from Roger Matthews which broke Thursday. The reality star posted several videos and photos to her Instagram Saturday from the shower where she posed alongside her co-stars. Snooki and JWoww brought their daughters, Giovanna and Meilani, along to the shower and the two little ladies danced together as their mothers looked on.

The Jersey Shore fandom was shocked when it was announced Thursday that Jenni had filed for divorce from Roger. The couple began dating on Season 3 of the MTV series and were married in 2015. Jenni admitted things started going south six months ago and officially filed for divorce at the beginning of September.

In addition to two photos of her and Snooki’s daughters, Jenni shared a photo of herself alongside her Jersey Shore gang, as well as a solo photo of herself. The mother-of-two sported a black dress with a large floral pattern which she paired with a light pink leather jacket. She seemed to have a great time and also was seen laughing plenty on her Instagram story as she joked around with her best friend Snooki.

Another shocking post from Jenni’s time at the shower was an image of her talking to Angelina which was posted to her Instagram story. Snooki originally took the photo and captioned it “best friends,” which Jenni screenshotted and posted on her own story. The two women have never gotten along, and Angelina appeared to be the reason Jenni went home early on this season of Family Vacation. The new post from Jenni has fans wondering if the two ladies have worked out their differences since filming wrapped. Angelina also shared the photos to her own Instagram story.

There’s no telling if Jenni and Roger’s divorce will follow through, as the muscle man has vowed to win back his wife. In an Instagram post, Roger said he didn’t blame his wife for filing for divorce and said he wasn’t done fighting for her. He also admitted they were in counseling and said there was still hope for them, and he doesn’t want to be a single father.

Stay tuned with the Inquisitr for updates on Jenni and Roger’s pending divorce.