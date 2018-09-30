JWoww, Snooki, And Their Daughters Celebrate At The Situation’s Wedding Shower

Jenni “JWoww” Farley may have just filed for divorce, but she didn’t let that stop her from celebrating the upcoming nuptials of her Jersey Shore castmate, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, on Saturday. E! News reports that JWoww and her bestie, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, both attended the shower together, with their daughters in tow.

The wedding shower was a family-friendly luncheon at Osteria Cucina Rustica restaurant in Marlboro, New Jersey, a long way from the wild parties they used to have on the shore, but several castmates were among the family and friends who attended. It was Farley’s first time out and about in public since she filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Matthews. She brought their oldest daughter, Meilani, with her to the shower. Meilani is 4-years-old and the same age as Polizzi’s youngest daughter, Giovanna. Polizzi and her husband, Jionni Lavalle, have two children, as do Farley and Matthews.

Both Farley and Polizzi posted cute pictures of their daughters posing together in front of a wall of flowers, specifically hydrangeas with lemons. All of the guests got goodie bags with gifts like candles from Jersey Shore cosmetics, oil from Twisted Branch, and tons of baked goodies from Confections of a Rockstar.

The caption pretends that the picture is actually of the parents, in a cute twist.

“Here’s a pic of us at our first red carpet event. We were so young. @jwoww #TheHitchuation,” wrote Snooki.

Polizzi also continued the theme when she posted a video of the girls teasing one another, saying they were acting just like she and Farley might after a glass or two of wine. They both also shared videos of the girls pretend fighting, with Farley labeling it as deleted scenes from when the Jersey Shore cast went to Vegas.

Farley also posted a few shots poking fun at her co-star, showing herself giving the middle finger to the camera and mocked Snooki and Vinny for talking about keto diets. For the pasta-loving crew, it is a little hard to believe they can go low-carb.

Mike and his fiance, Lauren, were all smiles and enjoyed many of their favorite treats, including custom-made donuts. The Situation may be trying to get in all the treats he can before he’s sentenced for his tax fraud conviction. He pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January and his sentencing is set for next week. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail.