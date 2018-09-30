Trump Rigging FBI Investigation Of Kavanaugh, Former White House Ethics Chief Alleges

President Trump said that the FBI has 'free reign' in the investigation, but does it?

President Donald Trump is restricting the FBI’s investigation into sexual abuse allegations brought against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and therefore rigging it, alleges former White House Ethics Chief Norm Eisen.

“I dealt with hundreds of these as [White House] Ethics Czar and it is malpractice for [White House] to rule out Swetnick, Yale boozing, Judge’s Safeway job, etc. I call cover up,” Eisen wrote on Twitter, according to Raw Story.

Eisen’s comments come following a NBC News report which alleges that President Trump limited the scope of the FBI’s investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

The FBI will probe the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, but not the claims of Julie Swetnick. Furthermore, the FBI has been given a list of witnesses they are permitted to interview, according to NBC, and individuals familiar with the matter characterize the instructions as a significant constraint on the investigation.

While it is not unusual for the White House to limit FBI investigations, according to U.S. officials briefed on the matter, who spoke to NBC News under the condition of anonymity, the FBI had no choice but to agree to Donald Trump’s terms. For instance, if the FBI learns of others who can corroborate what witnesses are saying about Kavanaugh, they may not be able to contact them under the new terms.

For the FBI, with new terms set by the White House, some areas will be off limits. Investigators can meet with Kavanaugh’s high school friend, Mark Judge, but they cannot ask the supermarket that employed Judge for records, which means that they will not be able to narrow the time frame of the incident.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

This directly contradicts the claims made by President Trump who said that the FBI has “free reign” in the investigation. ”

“They’re going to do whatever they have to do,” he said. “Whatever it is they do, they’ll be doing — things that we never even thought of. And hopefully at the conclusion everything will be fine,” Trump promised.

The FBI doing a thorough investigation of his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh is “a blessing in disguise,” according to President Trump.

All of the above, according to former White House ethics chief Norm Eisen, means that President Donald Trump is, in fact, rigging the FBI’s Kavanaugh investigation.

This is a lie: “A U.S. official..said its not unusual for the White House to set the parameters of an FBI background check.” I dealt with hundreds of these as WH Ethics Czar & it is malpractice for WH to rule out Swetnick, Yale boozing, Judge’s Safeway job & etc. I call cover up. https://t.co/0k25jzy2gn — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) September 30, 2018

For the American public, as the Inquisitr reported, testimony given by Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has not made a difference. Most of those who supported Kavanaugh still do, and most of those who opposed him still oppose him, polls show.