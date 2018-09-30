Brett Kavanaugh’s ‘Pathetic Perjury’: Said He Got Into Yale Law With ‘No Connections’ — Not True, Report Shows

Despite his claim made under oath, Brett Kavanaugh did have Yale connections when he was admitted to the prestigious Yale Law School.

Since his angry, defiant testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, as reported by the Inquisitr, media outlets have documented numerous false statements in his testimony, with some commentators such as Slate columnist William Saletan even saying flatly that Kavanaugh lied under oath to the committee, repeatedly.

“In plain terms, for all his spleen and outrage, Judge Kavanaugh lies about everything. In his earlier hearings, he lied about his judicial philosophy, and he lied about his days as a Republican operative, both in and out of the White House,” wrote Esquire’s Charles P. Pierce. “On Monday, he lied to Martha McCallum of Fox News. On Thursday, he lied about his entire adolescence and his college days. He lied even when he didn’t have to lie.”

On Saturday, Ryan Grim, the Intercept reporter who first broke the story of Christine Blasey Ford’s letter detailing her sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, noted yet another falsehood stated by Kavanaugh in his testimony.

“What pathetic perjury,” Grim wrote on his Twitter account.

The “pathetic perjury” claimed by Grim come from Kavanaugh’s statement, as recorded in a Washington Post transcript, in which he told Hawaii Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono how he got into law school.

“I got into Yale Law School. That’s the number one law school in the country. I had no connections there. I got there by busting my tail in college.”

As seen in Grim’s above Twitter post, and highlighted in a Saturday Intercept article, a 1928 Yale yearbook shows that Everett Edward Kavanaugh — Brett Kavanaugh’s grandfather — also attended Yale.

Why does that matter? A recent study confirmed what most students applying to elite colleges already know; having a family member who attended a school gives applicants a significant advantage when applying for admission to the same school, reported Business Insider.

The system of “legacy” admissions at elite schools such as Yale makes those students more than 45 percent more likely than non-legacy students to gain admission. Yale itself says that it accepts up to 25 percent of “legacy” applicants, according to a New York Times report.

Simply by being the grandson of a former Yale student, Kavanaugh had a highly meaningful “connection” to the Ivy League institution. That connection likely helped Kavanaugh get into Yale, and by attending Yale, he gained an immediate advantage when he eventually applied to Yale Law School. According to an report by Yale’s own campus newspaper, the Yale Daily News, Yale Law admits about 6 percent of all applicants — but for those who attended Yale as undergrads, as Kavanaugh did, the rate jumps to 11 percent, almost twice as high as for everybody else.

While Kavanaugh may or may not have “busted (his) tail in college” — one Yale classmate, Liz Swisher, told CNN that Kavanaugh was a heavy drinker in college and probably lied under oath about the extent of his drinking habit — his claim that he had “no connections” that helped him to get into Yale Law School was clearly false.