‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen & Cast Members Send Love To Bayleigh & Swaggy C After News Of Miscarriage

The "Big Brother" housemates confirmed Dayton's pregnancy and miscarriage in an Instagram video Friday.

Following the sad news that Bayleigh Dayton miscarried Big Brother 20 co-star Swaggy C’s baby, Julie Chen and BB20 housemates took to social media to send their love and support. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the couple shared in a Friday Instagram video that Dayton did become pregnant with Swaggy’s baby during their time in the Big Brother house but that she suffered a miscarriage while in the jury house. Us Magazine reports that it wasn’t long before words of support came pouring in from Big Brother co-stars as well as from the show’s host Julie Chen who simply said, “Send love to you both” in response to Swaggy’s post.

One other person in the BB20 house knew of Dayton’s pregnancy before it became public knowledge – Haleigh Boucher, who shared words of encouragement on both Dayton and Swaggy’s Instagram accounts. Her words to Dayton reflected the friendship the two share.

“Bay, I love you so much. You are so strong, and like we’ve said the strongest warriors get the hardest situations. I’m so proud of you and Swag, and can’t believe I get to call you two my friends. There’s a rainbow at the end of every storm.”

Her comments to Swaggy likewise show her commitment to the couple.

“So much love for you two. I know both of you and your hearts, and I know that this has been a rollercoaster of a summer but strength knows trial. You are going to do such amazing things, and are such amazing people. I am blessed to call you my friends.”

Bayleigh confirms she was expecting, but had a miscarriage in the jury house (via @toofab)https://t.co/P5LmfW1XJc — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2018

Both Kaitlyn Herman and Faysal Shafaat also posted their love and support, but comments weren’t only from housemates on Season 20 of Big Brother. Natalie Negrotti of Season 18 wished the couple “the best” and sent love and prayers their way while Jessie “Mr. Pec-Tacular” Godderz of Seasons 10 and 11 also sent them best wishes.

In the Instagram video, the couple shared that they had been excited about having a child together, calling Dayton’s pregnancy “a blessing,” and were crushed at news of her miscarriage. Dayton also shared that she had miscarried before Swaggy proposed on the Big Brother Season 20 finale in order to set straight those who had accused him of proposing only because Dayton was carrying his child.

Before her appearance on Big Brother, Bayleigh Dayton worked as a flight attendant and has said she was once on a flight on which an engine blew out. Dayton was also the first African-American Miss Missouri and competed in the 2017 Miss USA pageant.