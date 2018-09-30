Carole Radziwill Only Keeps In Touch With One ‘RHONY’ Castmember After Departure

The only woman she speaks with might surprise you.

Carole Radziwill announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New York at the end of Season 10, and since filming wrapped it appears her friendships with the other women on the show have disintegrated. All but one have disintegrated to be exact, according to Us Weekly.

According to Carole, she only speaks with Ramona Singer who she considers to be a great friend.

“Ramona keeps in touch. Ramona, I’ll be honest, she’s a very good girlfriend. There’s a reason why she has 25 really close girlfriends that she’s accumulated. She knows how to create and maintain friendships. So that’s a friendship that I’m sure I’ll see outside the show. That’s about it. I haven’t really talked to any of the … I’m not close to any of the other girls,” Radziwill admitted to the publication.

The fact that Carole doesn’t speak with Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, or Luann De Lesseps doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially after what happened on Season 10. Bethenny and Carole had one of the strongest friendships in all of the Bravo universe, but things came crumbling down this past season and their bond is broken beyond repair. Despite making up with Luann on Season 10 after several seasons of tension, the women couldn’t make a friendship work after wrapping.

What does come as a surprise is that she no longer speaks with Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer. Carole and Dorinda were great friends during Season 10 and appeared to be in agreement on everything during the tumultuous reunion, and stood up for each other the entire time.

Tinsley and Carole became close friends in Season 9 and went on plenty of double dates together and traveled internationally with their boyfriends multiple times. Bethenny dubbed the duo “thick as thieves” which seemed to irk Carole beyond belief.

Carole also spoke with Us Weekly about her friendship with Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen. The 55-year-old knew Andy socially before she appeared on the Housewives, but their relationship changed a little after she was cast.

“I used to always be invited to his Christmas party for 10 years because we had the same group of friends. And then when I starred in Housewives, I got disinvited, so maybe I’ll be invited back to his Christmas party this year. … I wish him the best,” she said.

Carole might be waiting for a long time for an invitation, as she told Andy he was “full of s***” during the Season 10 reunion.