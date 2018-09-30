Tennessee State Player ‘Unresponsive’ In Vanderbilt Game, Taken For Emergency Surgery After Head Injury

A scary moment happened on Saturday night and so many people are only hoping for the best.

The game of football is one that can be extremely dangerous even though so many advancements have been made to help the sport become safer. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game and a very frightening one happened on Saturday evening. Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie suffered a head injury of some kind as his team played Vanderbilt, and it resulted in him becoming “unresponsive” and needing to be taken for emergency surgery.

Saturday Down South reported that the injury took place sometime in the second quarter as the first half was winding down to a close. The coaching staff of Tennessee State University is going to watch the tape of the game to try and determine exactly when and how the injury happened.

Abercrombie is a redshirt junior and he was playing quite well before the injury happened.

Near the end of the second quarter, Abercrombie came over to the sideline and that was when the trouble started as TSU coach Rod Reed told the Tennesseean.

“It was right before the half. He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there.”

After that, medical personnel administered oxygen to Abercrombie before he ended up being taken off the field on a stretcher. From there, he was immediately rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where emergency surgery of some kind needed to be performed.

The game continued and was eventually won by Tennessee State 31-27, but both teams showed their concern and respect after it was over.

Prayers up for Christian Abercrombie of Tennessee State. What a powerful photo! pic.twitter.com/VuR5H8SWLN — Trey Shirley (@TreyShirley831) September 30, 2018

Both teams met at midfield after the game was over to kneel together and pray.

Vanderbilt and Tennessee State met at the 50 yard line after the game to pray for injured player Christian Abercrombie @VandyFootball @tsu_football @KySportsRadio pic.twitter.com/lS7cp2J8m4 — Jeremy Buchanan (@jeremyrbuchanan) September 29, 2018

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said after the game that football is what all those were there for in the stadium tonight. Mason wanted to make sure, though, that everyone realizes it is not who they are in life.

“We just all came up to say a prayer for that young man, his family and his football team. At the end of the day, I’m a football coach coaching a team and coaching a game. But football is what we do, not who we are. “I know what it is to be a coach. I know what it is to have a player whose injured. At the end of the day, when serious injuries happen, football becomes secondary.”

Fans, players, coaches, and other staff members were truly shaken up by the incident and could only hope that the surgery would be able to do the best for Abercrombie.

Update on injured Tennessee State player Christion Abercrombie.https://t.co/g8btxXdga4 — Celina Summers (@CelinaSummers) September 30, 2018

Update on Christion Abercrombie from @TSU_Tigers:

School says the LB had surgery and is out of surgery at Vanderbilt hospital. No details on type/extent of injury yet. Team is still working to find video of exactly what happened. They believe it happened in 2nd Q. (1/2) — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) September 30, 2018

Christion Abercrombie was out on the field on Saturday night playing the game he loves and hoping to help his school bring in a big victory. After the night was over, Tennessee State University did leave with a win over Vanderbilt, but Abercrombie’s life took a frightening turn. The head injury he suffered in the second quarter left him “unresponsive” and in need of emergency surgery, and everyone only hopes that he will end up alright in the end.