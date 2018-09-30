Samuel L. Jackson Calls Brett Kavanaugh A ‘Lying Fratboy A**’ In Response To Viral Video Compilation

Someone is responsible for compiling a viral video compilation for Twitter which features Samuel L. Jackson from Pulp Fiction. In the scene, Jackson’s character, Jules, interrogates someone named Brett. The compilation cuts between scenes from the movie, and scenes from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, detailed the Inquisitr. People thought it was hilarious, and it made its rounds on social media.

Now, Jackson himself has responded to the video. This is what he said on Twitter.

“Funny as h*ll, but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy A**!!!”

Since that statement, Jackson has retracted his “fratboy” insult, saying the following.

“Apologies to you Fratboys that aren’t liars & rapists, I cast that net a lil bit wide.”

Kavanaugh is still under investigation for the allegations made by several women who allege they were sexually assaulted by him in the past. He has denied all allegations. One of the accusers is Christine Blasey Ford, who says that Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were both still in high school. And while the investigation is ongoing, many people seem to have made up their minds on whether Kavanaugh is telling the truth or not. And it looks like Jackson is on the side that thinks he is guilty.

In the past, Jackson has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, detailed the Hill. This included criticism of Trump’s initiative to arm teachers in schools against shooters.

Who ever did the edit between samuel Jackson & #Kavanaugh needs to be nominated for a social media award pic.twitter.com/mDG3TEQEpd — curb_ur_criticism (@Urbanvizion75) September 29, 2018

Meanwhile, people on Twitter are wondering who created the compilation. One person even exclaimed that the creator should be given a social media award. Another user joked that the “FBI should put Samuel Jackson in charge of the Kavanaugh investigation.”

But as Jackson said, although the video might be funny, there’s nothing funny about the situation.

The latest updates include that the FBI has contacted Kavanaugh’s second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, detailed Fox News. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to express his support for the judge, saying the following.

“I would expect it’s going to turn out very well for the judge. There’s never been anybody that’s been looked at like Judge Kavanaugh.”

He also elaborated on his opinion on the FBI’s handling of the investigation.

“The FBI I believe is doing a really great job. They have been all over already. They have free rein. They’re going to do whatever they have to do, whatever it is they do. They’ll be doing things that we’ve never even thought of, and hopefully at the conclusion everything will be fine.”

The president also said that he has no plans of replacing Kavanaugh as the nominee, although many are questioning his decision.