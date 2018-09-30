Halsey Enjoys Romantic Italy Getaway With Boyfriend G-Eazy As She Celebrates 24th Birthday

The couple recently rekindled their romance after a brief split.

Halsey is feeling the love as she celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday with boyfriend G-Eazy, as the two enjoyed a romantic getaway in Italy. According to E! News, the couple, who recently got back together after a brief split, made their way to Italy just a few days ahead of the “Now Or Never” singer’s birthday.

In true boyfriend fashion, G-Eazy, 29, penned a romantic birthday shout-out to Halsey on his Instagram and did not hesitate to proclaim his appreciation and love to his “queen” for the whole, wide world to see.

“Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will. I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.” He wrote.

The “Me, Myself & I” rapper paired his declaration of love for the “Bad At Love” singer with two photos of her posing for the camera and a photo of the two of them before they jetted for the romantic country.

It appears the couple decided the best way to toast the “Sorry” singer’s birthday was by enjoying some fine Italian wine at Osteria Francescana in the city of Modena.

Just the day before, the couple enjoyed a romantic gondola ride in Venice, which they both shared on their Instagram Stories.

ig story – iamhalsey pic.twitter.com/OO4kM6EI1e — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsider) September 28, 2018

The “Him & I” duet partners’ trip comes after the two recently chose to give their relationship another shot after deciding to go their separate ways back in July, which Halsey confirmed at the time via her Instagram Story.

However, it appears the lovebirds couldn’t stay away from each other for too long as they were spotted getting cozy at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

The couple then gave concertgoers a show they would never forget that same month when Halsey joined her man on stage at his show in New Jersey for a surprise performance and an even more surprising passion-fueled kiss afterwards.

“They aren’t trying to hide the fact that their relationship is complicated. They were so serious before and now they don’t feel that same pressure to define it,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Prior to their breakup, the couple had been dating for well over a year and after reportedly going through the process of “figuring things out,” it appears they are back on track and doing better than ever.

Happy Birthday, Halsey!