Tessa Thompson Confrims Valkyrie Survived The Snap In ‘Infinity War’

Thanos's snap couldn't take down Valkyrie.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Avengers: Infinity War was the status of the superheroes and other notable characters that didn’t appear in the film after Thanos’s snap. Since the movie’s big debut in April, several off-screen characters have been confirmed as dead or alive from the Russo brothers, or the actors of the characters themselves.

Ramonda and Shuri from Black Panther were confirmed as alive, as well as Hawkeye, and Aunt May. Ant-Man was also confirmed to live through the snap after his solo movie debuted just months after Infinity War. Hank Pym, Hope Van Dyne and Janet Van Dyne weren’t as lucky, as they were shown drifting into dust at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Now Tessa Thompson is letting fans in on the fate of Valkyrie with one simple tweet.

When a fan asked Tessa if Valkyrie disintegrated from Thanos’s snap on Saturday, the actresses responded promptly.

“No, she’s in one piece and THRIVING,” she tweeted with an emoji of a fencer.

Tessa was recently spotted in Atlanta at the same time as Chris Hemsworth, likely to take part in the Avengers 4 reshoots currently underway. While Valkyrie has not been 100 percent confirmed to appear in the next Avengers flick, she was spotted on set last year in Edinburgh while the first round of shooting was taking place.

Tessa Thompson re-confirms that Valkyrie survived the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (via @TessaThompson_x) pic.twitter.com/3P2lEgxwvc — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) September 29, 2018

Thanos had spared half of the Asgardian population after taking over their refugee ship at the beginning of Infinity War. Unfortunately, half of that surviving population was also eliminated after Thanos’s snap leaving just a tiny group of Asgardians in the universe.

Those not lucky to make it past Thanos’s snap in Infinity War were Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Groot, Maria Hill, Nick Fury, and Scarlet Witch. Vision, Gamora, Heimdall and Loki didn’t make it out of Infinity War alive either but were all killed prior to the snap. Lady Sif and Betty Ross did not appear in the film but were confirmed to have disintegrated to as well.

Valkyrie Was Not Killed by Thanos’ Snap, Confirms Tessa Thompson – https://t.co/SleWRvibgn pic.twitter.com/Llnm6o3qTm — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 29, 2018

Tessa is currently working on the untitled Men in Black sequel alongside her Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth. She will also be appearing in Creed II with Michael B. Jordan and is voicing Lady in the upcoming Lady and the Tramp live action film.

Avengers 4 debuts on May 3, 2019. The film is confirmed to star Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Letitia Wright.