Colbert wants to help those struggling after Hurricane Florence

On Friday night’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Colbert launched his new children’s book, a fundraiser for those still struggling to rebound from Hurricane Florence. The book, Whose Boat Is This Boat, shares some of the bizarre comments Donald Trump made to those who survived the hurricane’s wrath.

The Daily Mail says that Colbert, who is a South Carolina native, wanted to do something to help those trying to get back on their feet after Hurricane Florence. Colbert shared in a monologue that the Carolinas are still dealing with flooding, and that’s why he went ahead with the project. Colbert said that as a joke, he and his staff compiled a list of odd things that Trump said after touring hurricane-ravaged areas.

“[The] joke is on us because now it is a real book, called Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don’t Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane.”

The book will be published on November 6 and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Foundation for the Carolinas, The One SC Fund, The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, and World Central Kitchen. The book will be available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Indiebound.org.

Stephen Colbert releases a children's book full of Trump's boat comments made during Florence https://t.co/buTBCGyvkb pic.twitter.com/AF6idvUsNV — Natural Crisis (@Natural_Crisis) September 29, 2018

Colbert says that the irony is that Donald Trump’s wacky comments are actually helping those still struggling to get their lives back after Hurricane Florence.

“This way, Donald Trump’s comments about that boat are helping, in spite of him. It’s the perfect gift for young readers, and presidents who don’t read.”

The book can be pre-ordered in hardback for $14.99, or pre-ordered in its Kindle version on Amazon for $9.99.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Stephen Colbert used his show to mock Donald Trump and his administration for not acting in the best interest of the American people. Colbert did a monologue in August that criticized Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for defending Donald Trump against charges of racism.

“Yeah, he can’t be a racist. Some of his best friends are people who have black friends. Take it from Trump’s biggest defender.”

Trump had made a statement that he was the “least racist person ever.”

“You can tell somebody’s not something when they protest exactly the right amount.”

The talk about Trump and racism surfaced when it was revealed that since the time that Omarosa left the White House, there had been no employees of color in senior positions in the West Wing.

“What does that say to have not a single senior adviser in the West Wing who is African American?”