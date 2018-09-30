Samantha Markle Denies Reports That She’s ‘Threatening A Showdown,’ Says There’s ‘No Agenda Just Truth’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, is reportedly in the U.K. And as media outlets report on her presence, many are saying that Samantha is “threatening a show down,” “demanding a meeting,” and that she’s planning to “confront” Meghan. But according to Markle herself, those words are not an accurate depiction of her intentions. She explained her lack of agenda in a recent tweet.

“So many of you just have no idea and I understand how easy it is to believe tabloids and rumors but there is a much bigger picture here and no agenda just truth.”

Followed by another tweet that blames the media for twisting her words.

“Bash or slam a little verbs that evoke public anger and they are used to sell tabloids they are not my words and verbatim my words are not like that”

Meanwhile, her publicist Rob Cooper posted a series of messages on his Twitter page on September 24 to announce her intentions to go to England, and tweeted “Samantha is coming to the UK this week, like it or not.”

And although Samantha may be in the UK now, it’s highly unlikely that she would meet with the Duchess without the latter’s consent. That’s at least what her friends believe, according to the Daily Mail. One source said that “There is not a chance in h*ll that Meghan is going to lower herself and meet with her half sister.”

Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet pic.twitter.com/ZaypdSWEib — Rob Cooper (@RobCooperPR) September 24, 2018

Markle also added another tweet after addressing the way the media is portraying her.

“And I guarantee that 99% of you if you could meet my dad he would love him and want to give them a big hug he is a sweetheart and might be a little bit shy but he has a huge heart so it is very wrong to misinterpret him”

Samantha’s behavior of wanting to correct what the media is saying about her is no different than what her dad, Thomas, has done in the past. He’s even written an open letter that was published by the Daily Mail, during which he addressed misconceptions about him one by one.

Samantha Markle has arrived in the UK ???? pic.twitter.com/jCDkQPzx5n — Mace (@RoyaleVision) September 29, 2018

Thomas started off by saying, “Thousands of stories have been written about me, most of them bull***t. I’ve given two interviews. This is my third. Things have been made up, spun around and others are outright lies…”

This pattern of behavior by the Markles seems to be a never-ending cycle. Many critics have slammed all parties involved, with everyone pointing fingers at everyone else. But in the end, the issue remains that Meghan’s American family continues to spend time in the limelight for personal and/or financial gain.

And just like Stormy Daniels is going to capitalize on her affair with Donald Trump by selling a book about her experiences, Samantha Markle is reportedly planning on releasing her own tell-all story.

For now, it doesn’t appear that Samantha has achieved anything of significance in England. We’ll have to wait and see if her stay in the U.K. develops into anything more.