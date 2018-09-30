NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could ‘Try To Navigate Himself’ To Be With LeBron Next Year, Says ‘ESPN’ Analyst

Does the LeBron James-Anthony Davis tandem have a real chance of happening in Los Angeles?

Anthony Davis, who is still under contract until the 2020-21 NBA season, has already publicly stated his desire to stay long-term and help the New Orleans Pelicans win their first NBA championship title. However, rumors and speculations still continue to swirl about Davis’ nearing departure in New Orleans.

In an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up! (h/t Bleacher Report), Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose said that Anthony Davis will part ways with the Pelicans in the not-so-distant future. Smith believes Davis’ decision to sign with the Klutch Sports Group is a hint that the 25-year-old superstar already wants a change in scenery.

“I definitely think that he wants out,” Smith said. “He signed with Klutch Sports. Anthony Davis doesn’t want to be in New Orleans any longer…. Whether it’s definitively the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m not so sure. I would keep Golden State and Boston in the mix because Golden State doesn’t know what Kevin Durant is going to want to do. And Boston obviously has the requisite pieces to put together to make sure they can get a player the quality of Anthony Davis.”

If the Pelicans suffer a disappointing season, Rose thinks Anthony Davis will consider following the footsteps of other NBA superstars like Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Paul George and demand a trade from New Orleans. Rose believes Davis may “try to navigate himself” to be in the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James, one of the biggest clients of the Klutch Sports Group.

Since the successful acquisition of LeBron James, most people expect the Lakers to chase for another superstar in order to strengthen their chance of returning to the NBA Finals in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. Despite having the best basketball player on the planet, the Lakers are still not considered a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference.

As of now, the Lakers are in a strong position to acquire their second superstar either via trade or free agency. If Anthony Davis already wants his way out of New Orleans, the Lakers have a plethora of trade assets that can convince the Pelicans to engage in a blockbuster deal. Trading their young core is undeniably a tough decision for the Lakers, but it is definitely worth it if it means acquiring a player of Davis’ caliber.

The tandem of Anthony Davis and LeBron James will definitely make the Lakers a huge threat to any powerhouse teams in the league, including the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors. However, so far, there is no strong indication that Davis really wants to leave the Pelicans. Expect more rumors to circulate before the February NBA trade deadline.