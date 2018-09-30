WWE News: Classic WWF And WCW Trademarks Filed For, Including ‘NWO,’ ‘Halloween Havoc,’ ‘Thunder,’ And ‘Nitro’

While it may just be for some home releases, there is the hope that WWE is going nostalgic.

It appears as if WWE is looking to appeal to those who are a bit older in their audience, and fans who have been watching wrestling for a long time. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, there are rumors of an upcoming Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker rematch which would really bring back memories. Now, it appears as if they are looking to the past for inspiration yet again, as they have filed trademarks for a number of old-school WWF and WCW concepts and events.

When WWE files for different trademarks, no one really knows what they may end up doing with them. It’s quite possible that they may end up creating more home releases or even some new shows for the WWE Network, but there are other possibilities as well.

According to PW Insider, WWE has recently filed for a number of old World Championship Wrestling (WCW) trademarks with no word of the reasoning. Some of the trademarks are for old pay-per-view events and others for some shows that were key parts of the “Monday Night Wars.”

Their recent trademark filings by WWE are:

World Championship Wrestling – WCW

New World Order (NWO) logo

Fall Brawl

Halloween Havoc

WCW Monday Nitro

WWE

These are some really interesting trademarks to file as the pay-per-view names could end up being used in the annual line-up. The more intriguing trademarks are for that of WCW as a whole, and the Monday night series that battled Monday Night Raw weekly for many years.

WWE continued to play with the minds and hearts of hardcore wrestling fans by filing even more old-school trademarks after the original batch.

PW Insider reported that the company continued the onslaught of nostalgia by filing trademarks for two more old WCW shows – WCW Thunder and WCW Saturday Night. At the same time, they filed a trademark for the old WWF event called Saturday Night’s Main Event, which was always an amazing gift for wrestling fans.

WWE

Over the years, Saturday Night’s Main Event was a special TV event that would take place usually five or six times a year in the ’80s and early ’90s. It was brought back again for two events in 2006, two in 2007, and one in the summer of 2008, but hasn’t been seen again in 10 years.

WWE filing all of these different trademarks has caused a lot of stir and made many old-school wrestling fans wonder what is possibly coming. It’s very possible that there could be a number of shows or home releases coming for old WWF and WCW events. On the other hand, it’s also possible that WWE might be looking at bringing back past events, such as Halloween Havoc, or maybe doing something on a much bigger scale.