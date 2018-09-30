Kathryn Mayorga Accuses Cristiano Ronaldo Of Raping Her & Later Saying ’99 Percent Of Me Is A Good Guy’

Cristiano Ronaldo is a very popular soccer player. He has over 142 million followers on Instagram, and has made a name for himself in the sports world. But it may all come crumbling down, depending on what happens next as a woman has come forward to accuse him of raping her in 2009.

The American woman, named Kathryn Mayorga, said that Ronaldo raped her in his penthouse hotel room at Palms Place in Las Vegas, according to the Irish Times. She detailed that the two decided to go swimming, and as she was changing into her bathing suit in the bathroom, he walked in with no underwear on. He then asked her to kiss him, and “touched me all over… I pushed him away and again said ‘no’.”

Kathryn then said that he pulled off her underwear, and then raped her anally. Afterwards, this is what she said happened.

“When he was finished he still didn’t want to let me go. He looked at me, full of guilt, and started calling me ‘baby’. I can’t remember exactly what he said but he said sorry, asking if I had pain. Then he went down on his knees and said: ’99 per cent of me is a good guy, I just don’t know about the other one per cent.'”

And for those who are wondering if Kathryn was inebriated, she said that “There was champagne but I only drank a bit as I was on a diet.”

As a result, in January 2010, Mayorga received a $375,000 settlement payment from Ronaldo during an out-of-court settlement. As part of the settlement, Kathryn would no longer pursue charges against the soccer player. But now, the woman says that she only signed the contract “out of fear.”

“I didn’t want a trial, nobody should know what happened to me.”

But now, Kathryn is back and wants her voice to be heard. Ronaldo’s guilt seems to align with a statement he gave about the incident, which was initially reported by Der Spiegel. The statement has since been changed.

“‘I took her from behind, the rough way… she said ‘no’, and ‘don’t do that’ several times. Afterwards I apologised.”

For now, the soccer player’s lawyers have threatened to sue the Der Spiegel magazine for “blatantly illegal” allegations. But so far, the magazine reports that no such action has been taken by Ronaldo.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, many women are coming forward with sexual assault allegations that span decades. Most notably is the string of accusers that have come forward against Brett Kavanaugh, one of which include claims that he assaulted Christine Blasey Ford while he was still in high school.