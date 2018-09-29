Rita Ora Dons Tiny Leopard Print Mini-Dress For Annabelle’s Party

Singer Rita Ora thrilled fans and guests at the Annabel’s Jungle Party in London last night. The star donned a tiny leopard print mini-dress to get into the spirit of the theme.

In a surprise move, the “I Will Never Let You Down” singer performed at the party. For the event, she wore a one-shouldered, asymmetrical, sparkly gold fringed mini dress that showed off her toned arms and legs, while allowing her the freedom to move. She wore her platinum blond hair in loose waves flowing down her back. She wore metallic eyeshadow and painted her lips brightly. Strappy black heels and a gold wrap anklet that snaked up her leg completed the gorgeous look.

Ora used her hair to her advantage as she swung it wildly while performing a variety of her hit songs, according to a report from The Sun. Attending the soiree were movie director Guy Ritchie, as well as former footballer Thierry Henry, the Mirror reported.

The “Hot Right Now” singer shared a selection of pictures from the evening taken by photographer Timmsy with her 13.9 million followers on Instagram. In a mere nine hours, the post featuring Ora’s sexy look for the event garnered nearly 195,000 likes and thousands of comments from her adoring fans.

Her fans instantly compared the cavewoman look to a favorite cartoon character. One follower wrote, “Wilma Flintstones Vibes.” However, another commenter thought she looked more heavenly than Fred Flinstone’s wife, and asked, “How do you look like an angel every time?”

Still another fan alluded to her superstar status by comparing her to the King of Pop himself — Michael Jackson — with an apt allusion.

“Girl you are a smooth criminal… Look at you sway and groove… love you…,” commented a fan.

The singer recently confirmed her upcoming album, Phoenix, and released the first track, “Let You Love Me,” which fans appear to adore.

A few days ago, Ora shared a picture of herself sitting on a soundboard with a cup of tea at Rak Studios and captioned it with some details about recording the new music.

“First track I recorded for #Phoenixwas in this room and this is where I’m finishing it. And yes I will celebrate and have a cup of tea on the desk board tell me Suttin!!!! (Sips tea) #LYLM was also recorded here! It’s out now! Now on my way to @applemusic,” she wrote.

Later, she also revealed she’s been smiling a lot lately, possibly, in part, because of her new album, Phoenix, which comes out on November 23.