‘Toy Story 4’ Update: Tim Allen Says Film Is ‘So Emotional’

Toy Story 4 was confirmed back in 2011 and over the course of seven years, there has been little to no information on the sequel. Some insight has been given on the plot after Tim Allen visited The Talk this week. According to Screen Rant, Allen admitted that the film is extremely emotional as well as funny.

“It’s so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big the idea that they’ve come up with, I’m startled. Three, I thought, was amazing. This [four], I couldn’t even get through the last scene,” Allen admitted to The Talk panel.

He added, “I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters. A couple scenes towards the end were really hard to get through.”

Allen even compared Toy Story 4 to Avengers: Infinity War, claiming the blockbuster didn’t seem like it was going to work based on sheer size and scale, but it did because it “made sense.”

It seems the new script is set after it was revealed the movie was receiving a re-write back in June. Toy Story 4 was also originally set to debut back in 2017 and was ultimately pushed back by two years to give The Incredibles 2 the limelight.

Tim Allen Says Toy Story 4 as 'So Emotional' He 'Couldn't Even Get Through the Last Scene' https://t.co/TmgFcxHHQO — People (@people) September 27, 2018

Despite being locked down, there are no firm details on the plot. Screen Rant reported that one theory for one of the previous versions of the script revolved around Buzz Lightyear and Woody trying to locate Bo Peep, who was at one point a love interest of Woody. Bo Peep did not appear in Toy Story 3, but actress Annie Potts is set to return in 4 as the character. This is also the current synopsis of the plot on IMDB.

The original Toy Story debuted in 1999 and was the first of its kind, being the first feature film created entirely with computer animation. The original film made over $373 million worldwide, with Toy Story 2 garnering $497 million, and Toy Story 3 completely blowing out its predecessors with over $1.6 billion across the globe. The third film is the 25th highest grossing film of all time to date, beating out blockbusters like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Dark Knight, and Finding Nemo.

According to Tim Allen, Toy Story 4 will be a lot like #AvengersInfinityWar. So…we're all gonna cry. Like a lot.https://t.co/HCe0RXlyK7 pic.twitter.com/OnnJjfZICL — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) September 27, 2018

Toy Story 4 will premiere on June 21, 2019. The film will borrow the voices of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Patricia Arquette, Bonnie Hunt, Joan Cusack, Annie Potts, Laurie Metcalf, Jeff Garlin, Estelle Harris, and Kristen Schaal. The film will be directed by Josh Cooley, known for the Inside Out screenplay. The script was penned by John Lasseter, the mind behind the first three films, as well as other Pixar smash hits A Bug’s Life, Cars and Planes.