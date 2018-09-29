‘Girls’ Star Jemima Kirke Reveals She Was Raped By Her Drug Dealer

‘I was ashamed,’ the actress said about her #MeToo moment.

In the wake of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s emotional testimony earlier this week against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who she claims sexually assaulted her in 1982, many female celebrities have been coming forward with their own #MeToo stories.

Former Girls star Jemima Kirke is one of the latest actresses to share her own personal saga.

On Thursday, September 27, the 33-year-old posted the hashtag “#IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord” on Twitter and said that she was “hugely grateful to this woman today.”

Kirke also posted the images of two typed up notes detailing her own #MeToo moment.

“When I was 22, I was raped by my drug dealer,” she stated.

The actress said that, after the horrific ordeal, she “dragged” herself to the hospital. While being cared for, the doctor basically told her that if she hadn’t been in the company of a drug dealer in the first place, the rape never would have occurred.

“It would seem that the responsibility was on me, and for this reason, I didn’t tell anyone and didn’t report it. I was ashamed because I believed that what had happened to me was a result of having very little self-worth, that this is what happens to drug addicts. This is wrong.”

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Now older and wiser, Kirke knows that the rape “had nothing to do with [her] choices.”

“F*** anyone who meant well but told me to look at this ‘as a sign’ that I needed help,” she continued.

“It is likely that my daughter will one day be sexually assaulted. I can’t prevent that. But no matter what the circumstances, it won’t be her fault.”

The visual artist’s only daughter, Rafaella Israel Mosberg, will turn eight next month. She also has a 5-year-old son, Memphis Kirke Mosberg. Both of her children were fathered by her ex-husband, lawyer Michael Mosberg.

I’d describe my parenting style as “babysitter mom.” Detached JUST enough to spend an hour getting dressed in the morning and let them stand on coffee tables. pic.twitter.com/KWyClyDo1x — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) July 30, 2018

Kirke’s revealing post has received more than 4,700 likes and 471 retweets from her 86,700 followers.

The British-born beauty, who is the daughter of Free and Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke, has starred in three feature films that came out in 2018, Wild Honey Pie, All These Small Moments, and Untogether. She also had a role in the Netflix miniseries Maniac. Her next acting project has yet to be announced.

Im hugely grateful to this woman today. #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord pic.twitter.com/INwE19ogWy — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) September 28, 2018

Some of the other actresses who have bravely shared their #MeToo stories over the past week include Cougar Town star Busy Phillips, Sarah Hyland of Modern Family fame, and Hollywood Darlings’ Jodie Sweetin, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.