Bill Maher Says Lindsey Graham Needs ‘His Dead Boyfriend’ John McCain After Senator Defends Kavanaugh

Bill Maher, the host of HBO program Real Time with Bill Maher, lashed out at Lindsey Graham during his segment last night over his spirited defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In the wake of the emotionally fueled hearing that took place before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday — in which both Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh testified with regards to the allegations of sexual misconduct levied by the former against the latter — Maher could seemingly not restrain himself from offering up his own take on the hearings as he saw them. Joined by several like-minded guests and television personalities, Maher held nothing back.

As Fox News details, the controversial late-night talk show host wasted little time in slamming Senator Lindsey Graham, an early never-Trump lawmaker and a longtime friend to the late Republican politician John McCain. Beginning with a homophobic potshot at Lindsey Graham’s sexuality, saying that the senator was “familiar” with the “back door,” Maher quickly moved on to criticize Graham relentlessly, essentially calling the congressman a puppet of the Trump administration.

“The fact that Trump can either find people like him or make him… Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend.”

Maher Makes Gay Jokes About Lindsey Graham, 'Dead Boyfriend' McCain https://t.co/ZGwcFKkZ1P pic.twitter.com/FIyNqqP5pu — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) September 29, 2018

Maher was not the only celebrity to insinuate something about Senator Graham’s sexual orientation in this fashion, as talk show personality Rosie O’Donnell posted a crude tweet echoing this sentiment, Fox News reports.

“f*** u u closeted idiot – this is the patriarchy exposed – this is reality deal with it!!#NoKavanaughConfirmation #NotMyPresident,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter in a direct reply to Lindsey Graham’s account. Her Twitter account since said posting is filled with anti-Graham and anti-Kavanaugh retweets and original content, including a cartoonish mock-up of Senator Graham crudely altered to include devilish features.

Maher would continue on in his monologue to accuse Graham of acting out a “performance,” saying that it was possibly just an angle to try and leverage his way into a Trump cabinet pick. This would be altogether surprising given that, historically, Senator Graham has been extremely critical of President Trump and his administration, The Atlantic argues.

Senator Lindsey Graham made large social media waves for his intense speech in defense of Judge Brett Kavanaugh during Thursday’s hearings, calling out his Democratic colleagues for attempting to perpetuate “the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics.”

Graham would follow up his accusations of realpolitik gamesmanship — politicking that he argued was destroying an innocent and honest man — with further scorn for his counterparts across the partisan divide.

“What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020… Boy, y’all want power and I hope you don’t get it.”

Maher accused Kavanaugh of acting as well, joining his guest — CNN contributor and frequent critic of President Trump, April Ryan — in rhetorically undermining the credibility of the Supreme Court nominee.

“He was rehearsed. He talked about the press, he talked about the Clintons,” Ryan said. “He was too rehearsed. He was so bombastic.”

“That’s what actors do! They make sh** up!” Maher would later exclaim in reference to Kavanaugh’s opening testimony.