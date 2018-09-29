Kylie Jenner Parties In LA In Barely-There Mini Dress That Highlights Her Ample Assets

The reality TV Star was there to help her longtime friend, Jordyn Woods, celebrate her 21st birthday.

Kylie Jenner recently stepped out to help her bestie, Jordyn Woods, celebrate turning 21 in style. The two were spotted Thursday at Petite in Los Angeles hugging each other and holding each other’s hands, according to the Daily Mail. And, although Jordyn doesn’t officially turn 21 until Sunday, it was obvious that the pair decided to begin the festivities early.

The 21-year-old mom had left baby Stormi at home for the night and seemed to be having the time of her life with Jordyn. For the venue, Kylie Jenner wore a form-fitting strapless Alejandro Collection brown mini dress. The ensemble showcased plenty of skin, including the KUWTK star’s tiny waist and trademark ample assets. The Kardashian sisters are known for choosing heels with narrow straps that make their stems look longer. Kylie is no exception, and she topped off her look with flesh-colored padlock stiletto sandals by Tom Ford.

Jordyn Woods wore a sparkling hot-pink hologram mini-dress that complimented her best friend’s look. Her dress hugged all the right places and showcased her well-toned legs to boot.

Both ladies strutted their stuff for the event and shared photos of the excursion on their social media accounts. Jenner’s look included pink-dyed hair, white fingernails and heavy pink eyeshadow and lipstick to match. She additionally wore multiple diamond rings to the event, according to the Daily Mail.

The two friends really glammed it up and flaunted their figures while they enjoyed each other’s time. During the outing, Jordyn sipped on what appeared to be a mojito.

Kylie Jenner later shared her blushing look on her Instagram account with the caption, “glam on point.”

Both of the lovely ladies had more than Jordyn’s birthday to celebrate, seeing as they just collaborated and came off a joint business venture together. Kylie Jenner shared some pics on social media Wednesday that illustrated the makeup collection collaboration they formed together named “Jordyn (heart emoticon) Kylie.” The makeup collection includes lipsticks and glosses, highlighters and eye-shadow. The model and successful entrepreneur announced the future partnership between her and Jordyn on Friday.

The reality TV star also posted a sultry video about the collaboration on her Instagram account. In the footage, the two sizzle together and flaunt their bods in plenty of sexy poses.

Kylie Jenner is the sole owner of Kylie Cosmetics, and her net worth is somewhere in the range of $900 million. In August, 2018, Forbes predicted that the youngest member of the Kardashian clan would become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever.”