Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Falchuk Wedding: Hamptons Rehearsal Dinner Hosted By Jerry Seinfeld

The couple will officially be married this weekend.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and TV writer/director/producer Brad Falchuk are about to take the plunge any minute now. Yes, the couple of about four years, engaged since January, are set to exchange wedding vows this weekend in New York’s Hamptons.

To kick off the festivities, on Friday, September 28, they had their official rehearsal dinner, which was graciously hosted by comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, lifestyle expert Jessica Seinfeld, at their tony Hamptons home. E! News reported that about 75 guests attended the shindig.

“Gwyneth and Brad both look very happy,” a source close to the couple told People, adding that the two spent the hours leading up to the rehearsal dinner apart, running last minute errands. “She also seems very excited.”

Meanwhile, the Saturday wedding ceremony, which will reportedly be held at Paltrow’s Hamptons home, will be attended by many A-list celebrities. Cameron Diaz, Robert Downey Jr., and Reese Witherspoon are among the invitees. Her famous mother, actress Blythe Danner, will surely attend the bash as well.

In another article, E! News said that the couple has chosen #TheFaltrows as their official wedding hashtag.

The Shakespeare in Love star has not been a bridezilla though. In June, Paltrow said that she has been “outsourcing” the planning of her wedding.

“She just wants to show up and know it will be perfect,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Paltrow — who just turned 46 on Thursday, September 27 — was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. They eloped in December of 2003 and “consciously uncoupled” in March of 2014. They have two children together, 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

Falchuk was also married once before. The 47-year-old wed TV producer Suzanne Bukinik in 1994 and divorced in 2013. Isabella and Brody are their two kids.

All four of the couple’s kids will reportedly have special parts in their parents’ wedding ceremony.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met on the set of the hit television series Glee in 2010, which he co-created, along with Ryan Murphy, and that she recurred on.

According to Page Six, the Avengers actress wrote about her decision to get married for the second time in a 2018 issue of her Goop magazine.

“I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

