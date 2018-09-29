‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nick’s Past Disrupts His Wedding To Sharon!

The Young and the Restless spoilers video preview for the week of October 1 through 5 shows that Sharon learns the truth about Nick and Phyllis’s one-night stand.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is happier than he’s ever been as he prepares to marry Sharon (Sharon Case) again. He and a growing Christian are dressed and ready for the big moment when Jack (Peter Bergman) comes in to congratulate the groom.

Unfortunately for Sharon, things aren’t going quite as well while she gets ready for her nuptials. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wrestles with the truth that Summer (Hunter King) accidentally reveals and Kyle (Michael Mealor) confirmed. Sharon’s daughter finally tells the truth to her, and it is a tough pill for Sharon to swallow.

The small positive is that Nick and Sharon were on a break when Nick stayed the night with his ex-wife Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Similarly, Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson) had also briefly separated. Even so, Phyllis, Sharon, and Nick have a sordid history, and Nick going to Phyllis after they’d argued is sure to give Sharon quite a pause before she makes her way down the aisle.

While everybody waits for the big even to start, Sharon fails to show up on time. However, that doesn’t mean that she won’t show up. This wedding is the couple’s third, and they both feel it’s their last chance at happiness together.

While it might seem inevitable that Sharon will call the whole thing off, there are plenty of signs that she won’t. The Inquisitr reported yesterday that Y&R head writer, Mal Young is trying to purposefully do the opposite of what fans believe will happen.

Young said, “We really want a good mix of the big drama moments and the big ‘oh my god I never saw that coming’ [shocks]. We love to play the game of, ‘Well, the audience will think this, so let’s do that.’ When I watch TV, I want to be surprised and enthralled!”

The big question is, what will fans never see coming with this wedding? Possibly that Sharon will forgive Nick and they’ll end up getting married, moving into the new house Nick bought, and living (mostly) happily ever after raising Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Christian while Mariah and Noah drop in from time to time. Of course, many other things could happen too. Nick’s past could ruin his future, and his brief affair could ruin everything.

Check out the Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers to find out what’s coming up for Monday’s episode.