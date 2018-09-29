Zac Efron Just Made Everyone Fall In Love With Him All Over Again With Sultry Paris Photo

Zac Efron is still the heartthrob he was over a decade ago when he first graced the small screen for his role in High School Musical. While the actor has acquired a rugged beard and tattoos, he still shows why he was the first celebrity crush of so many millennials. Efron took to Instagram Saturday evening to share a Parisian sunset photo with his 36.2 million Instagram followers. Efron, of course, is the focus of the shot as the Eiffel tower looms in the background. It seems that Zac Efron may be the only man whose beauty could actually draw attention away from the iconic landmark.

Wearing a simple black shirt, Zefron looks off in the distance as the golden sunset paints an ethereal scene behind him. In just under an hour, the superstar already has over 900,000 likes and 10,000 comments. Many fans were tagging their friends to obsess over how handsome the star is as heart eye emojis and compliments littered the comment section.

Zac Efron’s latest hit, The Greatest Showman, came out earlier in 2018. The star sang and danced alongside the likes of Hugh Jackman and Zendaya in the box-office hit. People were fawning over his role in the movie as he played the straight-laced boy turned rogue ringmaster expertly. Fans of High School Musical were thrilled to see Zac return to his musical roots.

It also appears from the photo that Efron is still in retirement from his controversial dreadlock look, which he debuted in the early summer. Many thought the hairstyle was offensive as it could be considered cultural appropriation. However, it seems that the star isn’t planning on going back to the eyebrow-raising hairstyle anytime soon. In the Paris photo, his hair is cropped on the side with longer bangs on top that are pushed back by a combination of wind and styling.

Zac Efron’s visit to Paris is just the latest destination for the star in the last few months. Efron has posted enviable pictures of his adventures in rock-climbing and surfing on crystal-blue waters. While the star doesn’t always utilize Instagram’s geotagging feature, he did tag Maui a couple of times.

Perhaps Zac Efron is in Paris for Fashion Week. With other famous friends, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Zac made appearances at shows or after parties. While he hasn’t posted any himself, there are sure to be tons of photos taken by friends and fans while he makes his way around the City of Love.