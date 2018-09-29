Milano was a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Charmed actor Alyssa Milano attended the Kavanaugh/Ford hearings as the guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein, but she says that she wasn’t there with a political agenda, but rather to support victims of sexual assault. But she says that sitting in that room, there was a shift in attitude from hope to anger.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Milano had a perfect vantage point for the testimony of both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh.

“I wasn’t there with any political agenda. I was there to support a survivor of sexual assault. As a survivor, it literally is all of our worst nightmares come true. This is exactly the reason why we don’t come forward, or we don’t report. Because of the scrutiny. Because a man’s word will always mean more than our word. And it’s disgusting.”

Milano also wrote an op-ed in support of Dr. Ford, and explaining why in the case of her own sexual assault she waited to tell anyone or report.

“I believe Christine Blasey Ford, and I demand that our senators vote to reject Brett Kavanaugh as the next justice on the Supreme Court. I needed to be there to prove that a man’s misogyny should not take precedence over a survivor’s humanity.”

Actress Alyssa Milano to Cosmo: Rage-Filled Kavanaugh Breathed 'Like an Animal' https://t.co/QS5a3Xwp6Y pic.twitter.com/xduCiLBcZL — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) September 29, 2018

Alyssa Milano was seated behind Brett Kavanaugh, so unlike people watching on television, she couldn’t see his face, but she could read his body language sitting in the seat at the table in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“My best friend who is with me told me that Kavanaugh was doing that thing with his tongue? And I couldn’t see any of that. Everything was from behind. So I was seeing under the table that his knee was bobbing up and down. I could see him breathing heavy. And then I could obviously feel and hear his anger and rage.”

When Milano was asked how the Ford hearing differed from the Kavanaugh hearing, she said that when the judge spoke, there was a lot of rage in the room.