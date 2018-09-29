Ariana Grande Flaunts Black Bandeau & Matching Choker In Seductive Instagram Photo

American singer and actress Ariana Grande — known the world over for such hits as “The Way,” featuring deceased ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and “Bang Bang” — took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to share a truly seductive image.

In the Instagram share, Grande adopts a shy, almost girl next door expression. Her coy body language is accentuated greatly — her right shoulder raised to nearly meet her downturned cheek — while her oversized winter jacket slides carelessly from her arms. Her facial expression connotes something like, “Who, me?” and conveys a sense of angelic innocence that is belied by the amount of skin that the singer is showing.

Wearing a tight black bandeau that wraps about her upper torso, leaving little to the imagination, Grande bares her midriff and collar for the social media world to see. A thin, delicate choker winds its way about her neck, snug and tightly fitted to her flesh. Her hair — only half visible, the rest being lost to the top of the frame — is pulled back in a severe high ponytail. A simple black purse dangles from her right hand and fronds of what appears to be a fern thrust inwards from the right side of the photo.

The overall aesthetic is drenched in a high-contrast, black and white filter that utilizes grain and overexposure to great effect.

It appears that Ariana Grande’s fans and followers on Instagram appreciate the image, which is captioned simply @spotify — likely in reference to the #sweetener hashtag that is barely visible behind the star songstress. Despite the self-promotion of her latest album, the snapshot has accrued over 360,000 likes and 6,500 plus comments despite having gone live less than an hour ago.

Ariana Grande is making headlines today for other reasons, as The Star details. The singer has announced that she will be dropping out as the musical guest for this week’s premiere of Saturday Night Live, citing “emotional reasons.” Her replacement is to be acclaimed rapper Kanye West, who has also made news today — via Twitter — that he will simply be referred to now as “Ye.”

This troubling news about Ariana Grande comes on the heels of another report — offered up by OK! Magazine — that the pop star was undergoing some traumatic and emotionally draining turbulence as of late. Given that she was obviously shaken by the unexpected death of her ex-lover Mac Miller, who passed away earlier this month as detailed by the Inquisitr, it comes as no shock to her fans, friends, and family that she may need a little time at home to recover and to regain her footing.

Admirers and well-wishers from around the world have taken to social media to support Ariana Grande in her journey through this difficult time. If her Instagram shares say anything about her personality, they prove that nothing can hold the chart-topping performer down forever.