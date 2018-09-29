Tyler Crispen Plans To Move To L.A. With ‘Big Brother’ Girlfriend Angela Rummans

The Season 20 lovebirds got serious late in the season.

Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are taking their love out into the real world. The Big Brother lovebirds, who began getting serious late in the summer, survived the road bump of Crispen’s top secret “Final 2” deal with another woman—Kaycee Clark, who ultimately won the 20th season of the CBS reality show—and now they are planning their future together.

In an interview with TV Guide, Crispen admitted he was worried that Angela would never forgive him for keeping his Final 2 deal a secret. The Hilton Head, South Carolina lifeguard also dished on his plans to move to the West Coast to live with Angela at her home in California.

“If she’s down, I’m down.100 percent. …I didn’t think I could actually fall in love with somebody. But she’s perfect so if it all works out, I’m so down for it. I’m looking forward to the future, 100 percent.”

In a second interview with Entertainment Tonight, Crispen admitted he was smitten with the pretty fitness model.

“I hear she’s got some room, man,” Crispen told ET of moving into Angela’s place. “That’s the plan! I’m moving out here for sure. I can’t stay away from her. I can’t stay away, no … I’ve never felt like that about anybody.”

#BB20's Angela admits she's "hurt" by Tyler and Kaycee's secret Final 2 deal https://t.co/pb3I2Cav4z pic.twitter.com/fw6Ju7nPkw — TV Guide (@TVGuide) September 21, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tyler Crispen thought he had blown it with Angela Rummans after she was booted from the Big Brother house. In his taped goodbye message to his reality TV showmance, Crispen came clean about his deal with Clark, and Rummans initially admitted she was hurt by it.

Before reuniting with Crispen on the Big Brother 20 finale, Rummans told TV Guide, she needed to “clear the air” with him before deciding on the future of their relationship.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation and clearing the air on a few things,” Rummans said. “I was hurt when I found out he had a Final 2 deal with Kaycee. I accepted it on a game level, but I think he could have handled it differently to protect my emotions a bit. We’ll see how our conversation goes and we will go from there.”

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans aren’t the only Big Brother couple with plans to move in together. Fellow season 20 contestants Swaggy C. Williams and Bayleigh Dayton got engaged on the season finale after Dayton suffered a miscarriage in the Big Brother jury house. The couple made plans to move in together after only knowing each other for three weeks.

Big Brother will return for a celebrity-themed winter edition early next year.