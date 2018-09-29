Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Get Two New Color Options In U.S.

Traditionally, smartphone manufacturers initially launch their new devices with standard colors, before announcing different color variants a few months into the phones’ production runs. Samsung appears to have taken the opposite route with the Galaxy Note 9, as the South Korean company announced the new phablet in August with two rather unusual color choices — lilac and ocean blue. With slightly more than a month having passed since the Note 9 first hit stores, Samsung will be releasing two new color variants of the phablet for U.S. customers, and this time, the company is focusing on the classics.

According to Engadget, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s new Cloud Silver variant will be available for purchase on the Samsung website and Best Buy starting on October 5, while the Midnight Black version will be out in retail stores, carrier shops, and on Samsung’s website one week later, on October 12. There’s no information yet on why this is the case, but Engadget noted that the latter color choice will only be available in 128GB form until October 26, which is when the 512GB Note 9 in Midnight Black will arrive.

Samsung’s strategy to initially release the Galaxy Note 9 in bolder, more adventurous colors — and save the classic options for a later date — varies from the usual release schedule. Engadget wrote that Samsung released gold versions of the S9 and the S9 Plus in the summer, while previously releasing a red version of the S9 as a Chinese exclusive before making it available worldwide.

Totally would have bought the silver. #Note9 #SamsungGalaxyNote9 Engadget: Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 gets two new colors in the US.https://t.co/UPW7glG4Sd via @GoogleNews — MissGraham,MPA,JD (@MissGrahamMPAJD) September 27, 2018

“It’s refreshing to see Samsung take a chance on more exciting, interesting designs before making traditional, staid options available here — it speaks to a sort of confidence Samsung has about the value of its designs,” Engadget opined.

Just as the case is with most other mobile devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s basic specifications and tech features are the same across the board, regardless of the phablet’s color. As recapped by Digital Trends, the Galaxy Note 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/512GB storage options and comes with a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440, two 12-megapixel rear cameras on the back, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device also features a 4,000 mAh battery, Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, and support for 512GB microSD cards. All Note 9 versions come with the S Pen stylus, which has long been the phablet’s distinguishing feature.