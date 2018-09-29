Ariana Grande Wants To Go On Tour But Says ‘Being Away From Home’ Is ‘Scary’ Right Now

Pop star Ariana Grande chatted with her fans on Twitter this week. According to People, the pop star responded to a fan who told her that she should “take all the time” she needs and to focus on being “healthy and happy.”

“”I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi. [I love you]. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” Grande tweeted. The fan responded by saying that she misses her but that she would hate for Grande to go on tour and “regret it.”

“Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn. hi i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but [I don’t care] anymore. lol,” Grande said. She added that she might do a smaller tour in support of her newest album, Sweetener.

The 25-year-old singer said that she knows she cannot do the same large-scale tour she did last time, and that she hopes that whatever she decides to do is ok with her fans.

” i just love and miss you. everybody telling me i need to take time but i’m so antsy. [I don’t know. I love you],” Grande tweeted to her fans. The exchange comes just a day after the newly engaged singer took to Twitter to vent.

“I’m so f***ing tired,” Grande tweeted. “Just wake me up when I’m supposed to sing or whatever. Peace.”

Later, Grande thanked her fans for their support, adding that “it’s been a tough month,” and that she is “trying to get [her] work done and get back to normal and it’s hard.” The summer has been one of highs and lows for the “God Is a Woman” singer. Earlier in the summer, she announced her engagement to SNL comedian Pete Davidson. On September 7, Grande’s ex, Mac Miller, passed away of a drug overdose in his home. After his death, many of Miller’s fans blamed Grande for his death, saying that their break up facilitated his passing. Additionally, Grande spoke out about her PTSD and anxiety from last year’s terrorist attack, which occurred at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman tour. The attack killed 22 people and injured 500 more.

Grande’s team released a statement earlier this month about the singer’s need for time out of the spotlight.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”