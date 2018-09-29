Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Back Together For A Family Trip After ‘KUWTK’ Baby Bombshell

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are together again, at least for a family trip to New York City. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars jetted off to the east coast this weekend with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

According to Daily Mail, although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick did travel together with their children, they didn’t spend Friday night together. Kourtney took off to spend time with her girlfriends in NYC, while Scott was on daddy duty, taking the kids to the Sugar Factory for some sweet treats.

However, the entire family was spotted out together on the streets of NYC, where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also have their children for the weekend.

It seems that the famous family all decided to tag along with Kanye to support him during his appearance as the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

On Friday, Kim and Kanye were spotted out with their kids, North and Saint, while baby Chicago was not seen for the outing.

Kourtney and Scott’s NYC trip together with their family comes just one day after a new sneak peek for this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians raised eyebrows among fans.

In the clip, Kim Kardashian reveals that Scott Disick had texted her and revealed that he wanted to have another child with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim told her friend, Larsa Pippen, all about the text, and then revealed that she thought the idea was wonderful, adding that Kourtney and Scott didn’t have to be intimate to have another child, especially since they were both in other relationships at the time.

“So Scott just texts me that he wants to have another baby with Kourtney. I think he just wants one more, and she wants one more. I mean, it’s like, Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend — we get it. They don’t even have to have sex. It could be IVF,” Kardashian told Pippen.

Kim then wrote an email to all the members of her famous family and told them all about it, revealing that they should all try to convince Kourtney Kardashian to go along with the plan and have one more baby with Scott Disick.

However, soon after the email was sent, Khloe Kardashian called her sister and told her that she had mistakenly sent the email to Kourtney as well. Kim later revealed via social media that that mistake was “real bad.”