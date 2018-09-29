Rihanna Posts Goth Infused, Post Apocalyptic Look On Instagram

World-recognized singer and newly minted fashionista Rihanna took to Instagram earlier today to share a truly savage snapshot on the popular social media service. The Fenty Beauty founder, posting on the platform under the apropos handle of @badgirlriri, wowed her fans and followers with a look that was at once daring, artistic, and executed to absolute perfection.

In the Instagram snap, Rihanna is pictured in an extreme close up, the photographic frame cropped just above her forehead to just below her collar. The overall aesthetic calls to mind a dark sorceress, or a villainess from a post-apocalyptic film such as Mad Max: Fury Road. Summoning an altogether gothic vibe, complete with straightened, jet-black tresses and lipstick the color of a moonless midnight — Rihanna’s latest blends high fashion with an unspeakable shock value that must be seen to be believed.

The pop singer takes on a haughty yet almost neutral expression, almost supernatural in scope. Her naturally green eyes are even further accented by an emerald-hued lighting effect that is targeted at a harsh angle across her forehead and her left eye. The resulting look is one of poisonous, almost toxic danger — something which contrasts strongly with the perfect complexion and organic beauty of the model.

The only garment visible in the close-cropped image is a non-descript black turtleneck with a rumpled, plastic finish that resembles that of a garbage bag. This rough texture combined with the same oil-slick black tone is something that gestures towards the post-apocalyptic, dystopian character of the overall composition. To call to mind a more relevant pop culture reference from the runway, the garment and makeup could be imagined to belong to fictional fashion designer Jacobim Mugatu’s “Derelicte” collection from 2001 comedy staple Zoolander.

Though the image has been live for just over an hour, it has already amassed over 1.1 million likes and over 13,000 comments from Rihanna’s fans and followers. The caption makes it clear that the singer knows that the image is a “#STUNNA” as she pitches the components making up the haute couture look to her broad audience, mentioning both Fenty Beauty as well as Sephora. The beauty collection that this image represents is known as Uninvited, and will likely make a huge splash when it hits store shelves in the beauty market.

This is not the first time that Rihanna has made headlines recently. The Revelist reports that the beauty queen and songstress has uninvited — pun intended — controversial rapper Cardi B from her annual Diamond Ball, an annual charity gala which sees proceeds benefit The Clara Lionel Foundation.

Fierce, talented, artistic, and beautiful — Rihanna seems poised to run the world, or at least the fashion side of it, for years to come.