Yankees Match 1997 Mariners For Single Season Home Run Record By A Team

The New York Yankees got a little payback against their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, with an 11-6 win at Fenway Park. Just last week, the BoSox celebrated winning the A.L. East Division title at Yankee Stadium, and last night the Yankees celebrated clinching home field advantage for the 2018 A.L. wild card game at Fenway. That wasn’t all, however. The Yankees made a little history and set the stage to make even more before they close out their regular season schedule in Boston this weekend.

The Yankees tied the single-season team home run record held by the 1997 Seattle Mariners. The two teams are deadlocked at 264 homers each, and the Yankees have two games to get just one more dinger to become the new record holders according to Sports Illustrated. As was reported by The Inquisitr, the Yankees just made home run history a week ago against the Red Sox when Luke Voit hit his tenth home run as a Yankee, making them the first team with 12 players to reach double-digit dingers for the season.

MLB- New York Yankees make history with Aaron Judge home run, Yanks tie single-season record of 264 homers pic.twitter.com/qqdRD5KaeE — JDF Sports (@JDFSports) September 29, 2018

For a while, it looked like the Yankees might not be able to catch the 1997 Mariners, but a sudden power surge caught the team, and the Yankees began launching homers every game, usually two or more. As was reported by NJ Advance Media, the Yankees hit four homers in last night’s game to tie the record. One of the Yankees’ biggest long ball threats, Aaron Judge, believes the Yankees can break the record.

“Now that we’ve tied the record, let’s go out there and break it. We’ve got a lot of guys on this team with a lot of thump. They’ve been doing it all year, especially once we added (Luke) Voit, what he’s been doing for us has been huge.”

His teammates seem to believe they can do it as well, as Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton, and pretty much anyone the press interviewed after the game expressed feeling confident about their chances to break the record. While the Red Sox will continue to play the Yankees tough, all New York needs to do is maintain the homer pace they have been on all season to get the final knock to put them over the top.

https://t.co/uOeBkJDZrQ MLB roundup: Yankees clinch top AL wild card, tie HR record Aaron Judge hit his first home run since returning from a fractured right wrist, and it was the homer that tied the all-time single-season team record as the New York Yankees clinched home-fie… pic.twitter.com/zGBUdTDz2G — Thugfun (@thugfun) September 29, 2018

While most managers would rest some players after clinching, it is not yet known if Aaron Boone will do that. While he had said earlier in the week he’d like to if they clinched, now that history is so close, he may be tempted to trot out his regular starting lineup, hope the record is broken early, and then substitute players. Fan reaction on Twitter to what Boone should do is mostly in favor of going for the record, and although it appears Boone is leaning that way too based on his interview covered by NJ Advance Media, it is anyone’s guess what he will really do.