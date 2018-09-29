Taylor Swift Stuns In See-Through Dress During Rare Appearance With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift was spotted in New York on Friday night making a rare public show of support for her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, during the premiere of his new movie, The Favourite.

According to Hollywood Life, Taylor Swift looked stunning as she wore a long red and black sheer see-through dress with black Jimmy Choo heels to the event, where she did not walk the red carpet with her boyfriend. Instead, she met Joe Alwyn inside after sneaking in through the back door.

Swift rocked her signature red lipstick and had her shoulder length blonde hair in loose waves, which she pinned back behind her ears. She wore a black jacket, earrings, and dark nail polish to finish off the look.

As many fans know, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been extremely private about their relationship. In the past, Swift has had a series of very high profile romances, which have caused a media firestorm around her relationships.

During their time together, Taylor and Joe have been very supportive of one another’s careers, but have done so in a way that keeps them mostly out of the media.

Alwyn has been there for many of Swift’s “Reputation Stadium Tour” dates this year, and she’s quietly been supporting his acting career, making their appearances together all the more rare.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Taylor Swift couldn’t be happier in her life at the moment. She’s rocking her music career and her relationship with Joe Alwyn, according to People Magazine sources.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise. Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place,” an insider told the magazine.

However, the source goes on to reveal that even though Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship is out in the open, she still wants to keep it behind closed doors as much as possible, which could be the key to her successful relationship with Alwyn.

“She still wants to keep her relationship quiet, and so far it’s been working. She loves dating Joe. She is still super happy and excited about her tour. [She] is also happy to be back in the U.S. with shows for her US fans,” an insider revealed of Swift’s state of mind.

In the past, Taylor Swift has been romantically linked to celebrities such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, Calvin Harris, Conor Kennedy, and Tom Hiddleston. However, this time around, she seems to be taking a different approach to love with Joe Alwyn.