Meghan Markle Loves The Royal Family Lifestyle, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Meghan Markle seems to be adjusting to life in the Royal Family just fine. The Duchess of Sussex is said to love the lavish lifestyle that she’s been given, now that she’s married to Prince Harry.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Meghan Markle especially loves the fact that she gets to be a fashion icon. The Duchess is said to have risen to the occasion when it comes to her style now that she is a member of the Royal Family.

“Meghan is enjoying the Royal lifestyle, and one thing that has changed for her since becoming Royalty is the scrutiny and pressure she is under for her daily fashion choices. Meghan is now in constant contact with her favorite designers and clothing manufacturers to makes sure she always looks the part. Meghan is quickly learning how to manage the stress and work needed to look good daily,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Markle doesn’t just want to look good for the cameras, she also wants to look good for her husband, Harry. Meghan is said to have him in mind while choosing what to wear, in hopes that the prince will approve of her attire.

“Meghan had no idea the burden she would feel to look amazing and in a different outfit daily, but she is rising to the occasion and loving the challenge. She sees it as her duty to always look regal and royal not just for the people, but she loves looking sexy for her man, too. She knows exactly what to wear to turn him on too, and loves balancing her sex appeal while maintaining her grace and formal attire,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Meghan Markle has seemingly had an adjustment period since her wedding to Prince Harry earlier this year, sources told have revealed that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been no help to her.

Insiders reveal that Kate has cut back on handing out advice to the Duchess of Sussex after she grew tired of watching her bend over backward to impress Queen Elizabeth.

Sources also claim that it has been “difficult” for Middleton to watch Markle be the center of attention and gain all of the spotlight since coming into the family, while Kate has been busy with a pregnancy and raising her three children.

“She feels powerless,” the insider claimed, admitting that Kate Middleton feels “left out” now that Meghan Markle is the hot new Royal Family member.