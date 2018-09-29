NFL Week 4 Picks, Odds, & Preview For Cowboys Vs. Lions

If you’re looking to make your NFL Week 4 picks, many fans are looking at the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions game. Experts are making their NFL Week 4 picks, and by a narrow margin, the majority seem to be backing the Lions in their game against the Cowboys. On Sunday, the 1-2 Detroit Lions will travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys. The NFL Sunday football action airs on Fox at 1 p.m. EST. The last time these two teams met was the day after Christmas in 2016, and Dallas beat Detroit 42-21. The Cowboys and Lions have played each other a total of 27 times in NFL history, and Dallas leads 15-12.

Cowboys Failing To Click Into Gear Offensively

Dallas is searching for their second home victory on Sunday. Quarterback Dak Prescott has a 64.4 completion rate, and he has thrown for 498 yards this season for two touchdowns and two interceptions. In a road game in Week 3, the Cowboys lost to the Seattle Seahawks 24-13. Prescott completed 19 of his 34 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions.

Geoff Swaim led the receivers in yardage in Week 3 with five receptions for 47 yards. Tavon Austin had three receptions for just two yards, but he did find the end zone for the team’s only touchdown of the contest. Ezekiel Elliot led the ground report with 16 carries for 127 yards. On the defense side of the ball, Leighton Vander Esch led Week 3 with 10 tackles, and Jaylon Smith got one sack on Russell Wilson. The Cowboys are averaging a lousy 13.7 points per game, and they are allowing their opponents to score an average of 17.7 points per game.

Lions Find First Victory Against The Patriots

The first two weeks of NFL action didn’t bode well for the Lions, but the team bounced back in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was on fire, connecting to nine different receivers in that game. Stafford had a completion rate of 84.3 percent, completing 27 of his 36 passes for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Marvin Jones had four receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown, and Kenny Golladay logged six receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Kerryon Johnson led the ground report with 16 carries for 101 yards, and he was the first running back for the Lions to rush over 100 yards since 2013. Matthew Stafford had one carry for 10 yards. Defensively, the Lions held Tom Brady to just 133 yards and one touchdown. Jarrad Davis had five tackles, and Eli Harold managed two sacks. Darius Slay gave Tom Brady his second interception of the season. The Lions are averaging 23.3 points per game, and their defense is allowing 29.3 points per game.

NFL Week 4 Picks & Odds For Detroit at Dallas

As of the time of this writing, the Dallas Cowboys are favored by -3, as CBS Sports documented. As far as the books are concerned, most of the money is backing the Detroit Lions at +3. Kerryon Johnson’s explosive ground skills have gotten the attention of both fans and experts alike, and pundits are expecting him to have another great showing in Week 4. The Cowboys seemingly don’t have a lot of playmakers on the outside to give Zeke the room he needs to be productive, and if the Lions’ D has another outing like last week, then Dallas is in for a long afternoon on Sunday. By a small majority, most experts who have given their NFL Week 4 picks are taking the points and backing the Detroit Lions in their game against the Dallas Cowboys.