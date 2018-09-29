Princess Diana Warns Of ‘Instability’ In Prince Harry & Megan Markle’s Marriage, Psychics Say

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only been married since May, but already there are some who have predicted they will face “instability” in the coming months. According to Express, psychic twins Terry and Linda Jamison claim that Princess Diana spoke to them from beyond the grave, offering a message for her youngest son and his new bride.

The twins, who also claim to have predicted the terror attached on 9/11, say that they were able to make contact with Princess Diana 20 years after her death. They say that while Diana says she is very happy for Prince Harry and Markle, she feels they will go through a number of trying times in the near future.

“The struggle to maintain a closeness in the face of unfathomable opposition will at times feel overwhelming. Have compassion for yourselves and listen to each other with open hearts. Trust each other, and know that your marriage has been divinely appointed,” the message from Diana said. It added that they will have every aspect of their lives scrutinized, with people searching for the slightest misstep. She urged her son not to let others dull their light, and that they “must not let others steal [their] souls.”

In addition, the message also addressed the issues that the newlyweds have been having with Markle’s family. Since the pair wed, Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr. and her sister, Samantha Markle, have been very vocal about their distaste for the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha insists that Markle is selfish and doesn’t care about her family, and says that Prince Harry is a coward. For his part, Thomas Sr. insists that its the Royal family that’s affecting Markle, saying the Royal family is like a cult and that she seems to be under a tremendous amount of strain. However, he also feels that Princess Diana would be ashamed of the way that Markle is treating him and that his daughter would be nothing without him.

“There will also be threats from outside the family, trying to create division and instability. Your lives will literally become a tempest in a teapot.” However, the message from Princess Diana insists that if the couple stands strong together, they will make it through.

“As long as you stay unified, you will rise above every difficulty that presents itself.”

The twins also claim that Princess Diana predicts that the pair will indeed have children.

“I see at least two children who desire to be born into the world, and you will be loving and devoted parents to them.”

So far, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has commented on the psychics’ message.