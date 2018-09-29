Samantha Markle has promised a 'showdown' over their father's health.

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had been threatening to turn up in the U.K. to confront her younger sibling, and she claims she’s bringing a publicist. Samantha Markle said she wanted to meet with the Duchess, “like it or not.”

The Daily Mail reports that the older Markle sister claimed she was heading to the U.K. from Italy with her publicist, but then both went silent for a few days. Now, the traveling companions are back on social media to say that they are having a blast in London.

“Having a wonderful time in London! British people have been so lovely and helpful! If I can survive the roundabouts it will be a miracle LOL!”

Her publicist had been posting that they were in Europe, trying to set up a meeting with the Duchess of Sussex, who decided not to invite any of her Markle relatives to her wedding.

“Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their74-year-old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond.”

In the past, sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said that they’ve opted for no communication until father Thomas Markle and daughter Samantha remember their manners.

Samantha Markle arrives in London vowing 'showdown with the Duchess' https://t.co/GimCFKQ9Xl via https://t.co/vzrO6D8EDd — SteinyGirl (@KerrieSteinert) September 29, 2018

The publicist continued saying that they are coming to London regardless but feared that the powers that be at Kensington Palace hadn’t passed the message along to the Duchess of Sussex.

“This DOESN’T need to be public, we would prefer to keep this private. Samantha is coming to the UK this week, like it or not.”

And true to the promise of a confrontation, Samantha Markle, her publicist, and a camera crew are in London, making themselves at home.

Friends of Meghan Markle say that the Duchess of Sussex is aware that her half-sister is in town, but has no intention of meeting up with her, let alone hosting her.

“There is not a chance in hell that Meghan is going to lower herself and meet with her half sister. Samantha is kidding herself if she thinks there is any possibility of getting together with Meghan, or anyone from the Royal family for that matter.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided not to engage at this time with any of her relations who attempt to thrust themselves on the royal family.

According to one insider, “Meghan doesn’t think it’s a fair game between her father and the media so she’s not going to engage in it or instruct anyone on her behalf to set the record straight. There have always been fears over his vulnerability. Now he’s got himself into a cycle of talking publicly. It’s very sad.”