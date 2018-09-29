Kourtney Kardashian Rocks See-Through Shirt Sans Bra In NYC

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out in New York City on Friday night, and she wasn’t shy about showing off some skin while out on the town.

According to Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi heading to the A. Human exhibit in Manhattan. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left her three children at home for the night and went out for some fun with her friend, Allie Rizzo.

Kourtney wore a see-through, white, single-sleeved crop top, which left little to the imagination as she was wearing no bra. The reality star paired the sheer shirt with a pair of black tuxedo pants and boots.

Kardashian wore her long, dark hair up in a high, classic ponytail, and donned minimal jewelry. She rocked a natural makeup look and sported dark blue polish on her nails.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, were also in New York City with their father, Scott Disick. The kids and their dad headed out for a sweet treat, making a visit to the Sugar Factory

Kim Kardashian is also in NYC this weekend, and it seems the whole family is there to support Kanye West, as he is scheduled to be the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick raised eyebrows this week when a sneak peek for this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian was released.

In the clip, Kim Kardashian is seen telling her friend, Larsa Pippen, that Scott had texted her and told her he wants to have one more child with Kourtney, despite the fact that they have been separated for years and were both in other relationships at the time.

Kim thought the idea was wonderful and revealed that she thought Kourtney and Scott should have one more child together, as they both wanted another baby. Kim loved the idea so much that she wrote a group email to her entire family, telling them the details and encouraging them to help coax Kourt into agreeing to have another child with Scott.

However, Kim accidentally sent the email to Kourtney as well. Soon after the email went out, Khloe Kardashian called to tell Kim that she had left Kourtney’s name on the email, which Kim later revealed was “real bad,” via Twitter.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!