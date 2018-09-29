‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers & Promo For Week Of October 1: Brooke Betrays Ridge [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October reveal that things will get a little heated, if the promo is anything to go by. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) betrays Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Sally (Courtney Hope) tests out her designs on Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Emma (Nia Sioux) sees Xander (Adain Bradley) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) in a compromising position. The Bold and the Beautiful promo, entitled “The Heat Is On,” certainly raises the temperature just before Fall Sweeps.

Sally Proves Just How Hot She Is

Sally celebrates her designer status during the week of October 1 on Bold and the Beautiful. She knew that she would never be a designer on the Hope For The Future line and quietly covered her bases by designing pieces for Intimates in case Steffy ever needed any designs. She struck it lucky when HFTF was scaled down and she was able to transition to Intimates easily.

“Are you ready?” “I’m… yeah, I’m ready.”

Spoilers indicate that Sally will give her man a preview of her red-hot designs by modeling some of the range for him. By the look of things, Wyatt cannot keep his eyes off the lingerie and the woman wearing them. If Sally’s aim was to titillate, it seems as if she achieved her goal.

Emma Disapproves Of How Hot Xander & Zoe Are Together

Emma is more than a little jealous of her boyfriend and his ex-girlfriend.

“She was all over you.” “It wasn’t what it looked like.”

Xander’s new status as a model certainly bothers Emma, especially when he and Zoe are posing for the camera in intimate positions. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Emma battles her insecurities this week.

Ridge Turns The Heat Up

Ridge is almost gleeful when he realizes that he may have all the power in the custody battle.

“Spencer’s going to get what he deserves.”

Ridge is very sure that Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) will rule in Katie’s (Heather Tom) favor because the presiding officer owes him a favor.

“All he cares about it sticking it to me!”

It is exactly this sentiment which Bill (Don Diamont) will share with Wyatt. He knows that Ridge has it in for him and that he could lose a chance at a relationship with Will (Finnegan George) thanks to the dressmaker.

Brooke Betrays Ridge

Brooke has divided loyalties, and it is only a matter of time before it comes back to bite her.

“Ridge did this. Ridge made this happen.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Brooke will pay a visit to the judge as she suspects that Ridge unduly influenced him. After confirming the truth, Brooke will turn around and betray her husband when she tells Bill that Ridge had a hand in the ruling. Don’t miss a sizzling week on your favorite CBS soap opera, and check back with Inquisitr for all your daytime news.