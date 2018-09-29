Watch Real Madrid Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Madrid Derby Online

Real Madrid suffered a humiliating mid-week defeat and now must face a high-intensity derby match against Atletico Madrid to regain their form.

The odds would appear to be against Real Madrid as they head into a momentous derby match against rivals Atletico Madrid, coming off a crushing 3-0 pounding at the hands of Sevilla on Wednesday, as Sky Sports reported. Their crosstown rivals hold a significant advantage in recent matches, which were played at the legendary home of the three-time European champions. The Madrid derby, which will stream live from the legendary Bernabéu, will highlight not only the La Liga weekend but the action on the pitch as well.

In their last five matches, Atletico have not suffered a defeat, enjoying three victories and two draws, according to Marca.com. At least seven players in the lineup, led by Uruguayan central defender José Giménez, have yet to experience a loss at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid Coach Julen Lopetegui faces a challenge in ending the losing streak, with Brazilian superstar Marcelo absent due to an injury in the mid-week loss to Sevilla, according to The Express.

He must also help his French striker Karim Benzema figure out how to get back into goal-scoring form, with the Word Cup winner suffering through a four-match dry spell, according to Marca.

Jose Gimenez has not lost at The Bernabéu in five seasons with Atletico Madrid. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Spanish La Liga Madrid derby showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Saturday, September 29, at the iconic, 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m., while in the United States, the match will start streaming at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, September 30.

Atleti opened their 2018-2019 campaign on a high note by laying a smackdown on Real, winning the Suropean Super Cup in August, as Fansided recounts. But after that, the crosstown rivals headed in opposite directions, with Los Blancos in a position to go to the top of the La Liga table with a decisive win on Saturday.

But Atletico — after a sputtering 1-2-1 start — has turned things around, winning three matches in the last 12 days to reach third place — and an opportnity to move past their Madrid rivals into second with a Saturday win, per Sky Sports,

Watch a preview of the Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid derby La Liga clash in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that includes BeIn Sports in its channel listings.

But fans who don’t have BeIn Sports login credentials can still watch the momentous derby match — for free and without a cable subscription. La Liga fans should sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel streaming service such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Los Blancos vs. Los Rojiblancos match live stream for free.

In Spain, BeIn Sports Direct will stream the Madrid derby. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Real-Atletico La Liga rivalry showdown will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Madrid clash.

