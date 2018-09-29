‘Big Brother 20’s’ Tyler Crispen & Brett Robinson Head To ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ To Play Rich Tech Geeks

The 'BB20' stars make their acting debut on the CBS soap.

Big Brother will once again meet The Bold and the Beautiful. Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson, two of the stars of the CBS summertime reality show, have been picked to guest star on the network’s top-rated soap opera. The fan favorite Big Brother houseguests will appear on the soap on October 23, playing two guys who “owned a high tech robotic startup, have sold their company, and now focus of philanthropic endeavors,” per CBS.

Crispen, the runner-up and America’s Favorite Houseguest winner on the recently wrapped 20th season of Big Brother, found out about his casting coup during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. When told about his upcoming B&B cameo with Robinson, Crispen was clearly caught off guard.

“The Bold and the Beautiful? With Brett? No, I didn’t know that. Just me and Brett? Dude, no way. That’s sick. I did not know that. That’s news to me. No way. That’s sick, man. I always wondered who they were gonna pick for that. That’s crazy.”

When asked who is more “bold” and who is more “beautiful,” Crispen gave his fellow Level 6 alliance member a compliment.

“It’s gonna be split down the middle, man. I’d say I’m a little bit more bold than Brett. But Brett’s pretty beautiful, so I guess he can take the beautiful one.”

Robinson also commented on the surprise roles. After posing for a photo with Crispen and Bold and the Beautiful star Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Robinson shared a selfie in a B&B T-shirt to Instagram, captioning it, “Your boy is bold, your boy is beautiful, and your boy is going buck wild!”

Crispen and Robinson’s roles as rich tech geeks will not be the first time Big Brother stars have done double duty on a CBS sudser. Many past players have appeared on the CBS soap after Big Brother.

In one of the biggest crossovers in 2015, a whopping 13 cast members from Big Brother appeared on the soap’s Halloween-themed episodes, including Season 16 fan favorite Donny Thompson, who turned up in military fatigues, and Caleb Reynolds, who wore karate gear. Big Brother jokester Zach Rance even showed up to deliver his signature catchphrase: “Frootloop dingus.”

In 2016, Big Brother’s Paul Abrahamian, Victor Arroyo, and Da’Vonne Rogers turned up in Genoa City to play members of the catering staff at Bill and Brooke’s ill-fated wedding.

Other Big Brother stars who’ve appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful include Amber Borzotra, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Devin Shepard, Hayden Voss Jordan Lloyd, Jeff Schroeder, and Elissa Slater. Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly and her husband Brendon Villegas also made multiple appearances as wait staff at the show’s Bikini Bar.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.