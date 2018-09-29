WWE News: Batista’s & Ric Flair’s Return Appearance Confirmed For Evolution Reunion

While actor Dave Bautista may be known these days for his hit role in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and railing against Disney over the firing of director James Gunn, he is better known to the WWE universe as “The Animal” Batista, a former member of Evolution. He made his WWE debut in 2002 as Deacon Batista, the enforcer for Reverend D’Von. By 2003, Batista joined Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Triple H to form Evolution, a modern-day Four-Horsemen-like stable.

Triple H was the leader of Evolution, and the four superstars dominated the WWE. By the end of 2004, all four members of Evolution held every men’s championship in the company; Ric Flair and Batista were the WWE Tag Team champions, Randy Orton was the Intercontinental champion, and Triple H held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In 2005, Evolution fell apart, placing Batista in a feud and lengthy program with Triple H.

“The Game” and “The Animal” main-evented WrestleMania 21, and Batista defeated Triple H to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. Batista would eventually hold that coveted title four times and the WWE Championship two times. While “The Animal” had a successful run away from the popular faction, many fans feel that he was at his best when he was with Evolution. Minus Ric Flair, the stable reunited in 2014 to feud with The Shield. In 2015, Batista quit the WWE on Raw, and that was the last time fans saw Evolution and Batista in the squared circle.

Over the past year, “The Animal” hasn’t been shy about sharing stories on his would-be return to the WWE. As the Inquisitr reported, Batista revealed that Triple H ghosted him for WrestleMania 34. The former champion said that 2019 would be his last year for an opportunity to return to the WWE, as he turns 50-years-old and has no desire to wrestle at that age. It looks like fans won’t have to wait for next year to see the return of “The Animal.”

WWE celebrates the 1,000th episode of SmackDown in October, and the event will be held in Batista’s hometown of Washington, D.C. Just a couple of weeks ago, the former wrestler sent out a tweet revealing that he wasn’t invited to that special episode of SmackDown.

Surprise surprise!! I wasn’t invited! And it’s in my hometown.! ????.. guess by now I shouldn’t be shocked anymore. https://t.co/r1NwUNlRnf — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 13, 2018

Well, it looks like things took a turn for the positive, as the WWE recently announced that Batista will be joining Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Triple H for an Evolution reunion at SmackDown Live in Washington, D.C.

“At SmackDown 1000 on Tuesday, Oct. 16, Evolution reunites—Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair will be in Washington, D.C. for the historic event…What does Evolution have in store as they make their first-ever appearance on the blue brand during this groundbreaking night?”

WWE

Whether or not this leads to Batista returning to some in-ring action remains to be seen. If he does work out a deal with the WWE past that SmackDown episode, it will be interesting to see if Evolution remains intact or if Batista ends up in another feud with Triple H or Randy Orton, or if “The Animal” becomes involved in another storyline altogether. Either way, the WWE universe will be happy to see Batista, Ric Flair, and the other members of Evolution reunite for the 1,000th episode of SmackDown.