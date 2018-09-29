Lindsay Lohan Accuses Muslim Family Of Human Trafficking, Attempts To Kidnap Child On Instagram Live

Actress Linsday Lohan posted a bizarre video on her Instagram of her accusing a homeless Muslim family of trafficking children, attempts to kidnap a child.

Lohan, who posted on Instagram that she was spending the day in Moscow, Russia, uploaded a video to her Instagram Live story of her approaching a family who was resting on the street under a blanket.

Claiming the family were refugees from war-torn Syria, Lohan began the video telling her viewers about the family of four.

“Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met,” she said in the video, “a Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.”

“You want to come with me? Come with me. I’ll take care of you guys,” Lohan asked the family in a mix of Arabic and English, which the family doesn’t appear to understand. Lohan then turns her attention to one of the family’s young sons, offering him a stay in a hotel room.

“Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer.”

“You shouldn’t be sleeping on the floor, do you understand that? You’re a good little boy and this is not fair.” She told the boy.

When the family refuses Lohan’s offer, she proceeded to lecture the boys’ mother.

“You should not have them [your sons] on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you [can] for your children, so they have a better life.”

“If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at this moment, give it to them. They will come back to you. I’m a good person. This is not right.

“You look tired and cold. You should never sleep on the floor. I will buy you a hotel room, I’ll give you cash for a hotel. Come into my car and I will buy you a hotel room.”

When the family gets up and tries to get away from Lohan, she pursued them while spouting claims of child trafficking.

“Look what’s happening, they’re trafficking children […] You’re ruining Arabic culture by doing this.

“You’re taking these children, they want to go. I’m with you boys, don’t worry, the whole world is seeing this right now.”

The video quickly found it’s way to Twitter, where users were quick to condemn her incredibly bizarre Instagram post.

