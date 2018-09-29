Watch Barcelona Vs. Athletic Bilbao Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Online

Barcelona look to bounce back after a shock mid-week defeat when they travel to Basque country to take on struggling Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona suffered not only its first defeat of the 2018/2019 La Liga season, but one of its most shocking setbacks in recent years on Wednesday night when the defending and 25-time Spanish champions battled last-place Liganés, as FCBarcelona.com reported, and surrendered a pair of late goals to absorb a 2-1 loss. Now, the Blaugrana will try to get back on track with a journey to Basque country to face struggling Athletic Bilbao, in a match that will live stream from San Mamés Stadium.

After three straight draws following a season-opening win over that same Liganés side, Athletic Club also absorbed their first defeat in a mid-week match, taking a 3-0 hammering from Villareal, per Sky Sports. Bilbao may get a boost on Saturday as well with the return from injury of 37-year-old veteran striker Artiz Aduriz, who has not played since the Liganés victory.

Winger Markel Susaeta was on the sidelines against Villareal as well, with a one-game suspension, but will reappear in the lineup against Barcelona, according to Football Espana.

But Ernst Valverde’s La Liga-Leading side will also receive reinforcements, with Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez both returning from rest periods as Valverde manages his site through a period of fixture congestion, according to BeSoccer, and French center-back Clément Lenglet returning from a ban.

Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Bilbao is reportedly healthy to face Barcelona. David Ramos / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao FC Spanish La Liga Saturday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Saturday, September 29, at 53,000-seat San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Bizkaia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 3:15 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 10:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:15 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Barcelona have a good opponent to help them return to form, with six wins in their last seven matches against Athletc Bilbao, per the FC Tables database, against just one loss and 35 wins in 51 meetings, with just six losses and 10 draws in the history of the matchup.

Watch a preview of the Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao Matchday Seven La Liga showdown in the video below, courtesy of Talk FCB.

To watch a live stream of the Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao Spanish La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the Saturday clash oo La Liga’s Matchday Seven stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Blaugrana vs. Los Leones match live stream for free.

In Spain, BeIn Sports Direct will stream the Saturday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Barcelona-Athletic Bilbao La Liga contest will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Basque Country showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao, see LiveSoccerTV.com.